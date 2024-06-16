Vanessa Lawrens, who is now an influencer, recently posted a video on social media in a concerning state. On Thursday, June 13, her ex, Gabano, decided to react to the controversy.

Vanessa Lawrens, known for her appearance on the thirteenth season of the reality TV show « Les Anges de la télé-réalité, » had been out of the spotlight for a while. However, recently, there has been growing concern about her well-being. It all started with an Instagram story where the young woman appeared confused, swaying back and forth. Without delay, the internet reacted and shared the video. Was Vanessa Lawrens under the influence of drugs? Surprised to see her in such a state after a long period of silence, internet users speculated that the former reality TV star had consumed alcohol or even drugs. This event is not unfamiliar to her community. A few months ago, Vanessa Lawrens was seen in a similar state while driving a car. It is worth noting that the redhead has appeared on television multiple times in shows like « Friends Trip » and « La Villa des cœurs brisés, » where she shared some love stories, including with popular figures like Julien Guirado and Gabano.

Gabano spoke up: « It saddens me. » Now with Nathalie Andréani, the man in his forties recently shared his thoughts on his ex with Sam Zirah. « I know her, but it was a long time ago, and back then, she was not like this at all. Honestly, when I see this video, it saddens me, » he admitted. Since their last contact, Vanessa seemed to be living a happy life. « I wonder what is going on in her life. I heard from her just before I got together with Nathalie, about 2 and a half, 3 years ago. She had just bought a house, built a house, had many projects, and was taking care of renting bungalows in the summer, etc. She is an aunt, so she took care of her nephews. Honestly, she was doing great, had many projects, a zest for life. I don’t understand what is happening, » he added, expressing his concern. One thing is clear for the handsome man, Vanessa Lawrens needs support from her family during this difficult time. « I am not there, I can’t tell you what’s going on. At the time, I know she was taking sleeping pills, and you know, sometimes sleeping pills with alcohol can have this effect, » he explained. While this situation does not seem unusual to him, Gabano emphasized that it is up to her family to take care of her. « I think it’s not up to us to handle this, it’s up to her family, » he said. He concluded the topic with compassion, « I know she has her mother, who can take care of her. She is close to her mother and her sister, who lives nearby. I think it’s up to them to see what’s going on with Vanessa and what’s happening to her. It’s not for us to judge; it’s for her family to be a little concerned about what Vanessa is doing and what is happening to her. I just hope that things will get better for her. »

It is crucial for everyone to remember that mental health and well-being should be a top priority, and seeking help and support when needed is essential. Let’s hope that Vanessa Lawrens receives the assistance and care she needs during this challenging time.