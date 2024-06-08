Breaking News: New Payment Method Introduced by Proximus

In a groundbreaking move, Proximus has announced a new way for customers to make purchases using their PIN code. This innovative payment method is set to revolutionize the way people shop online and make transactions with ease. By simply entering their unique PIN code, customers can now make purchases hassle-free.

Proximus customers can now enjoy the convenience of using their PIN code to make purchases, with just one credit being deducted from their account each time they make a transaction. By entering their PIN code, customers can easily add €%rentalCost% to their Proximus bill, all while agreeing to the company’s terms and conditions.

This new payment method is set to simplify the shopping experience for Proximus customers, providing a seamless and secure way to make purchases online. With just a few simple steps, customers can now enjoy the convenience of using their PIN code to complete transactions.

Experts believe that this new payment method will not only streamline the shopping process for customers but also enhance the overall shopping experience. With the ability to easily add purchases to their Proximus bill, customers can now shop with ease and peace of mind.

As Proximus continues to innovate and introduce new features for its customers, the introduction of this new payment method marks yet another milestone for the company. With a focus on convenience and security, Proximus is leading the way in providing cutting-edge solutions for its customers.

In conclusion, the introduction of the new payment method by Proximus is set to revolutionize the way customers make purchases online. With just a simple PIN code, customers can now enjoy a seamless and secure shopping experience, all while adding purchases to their Proximus bill with ease. This new feature is sure to set Proximus apart as a leader in the industry, providing customers with innovative solutions for their everyday needs.