Tribute Concert in Toulouse Honors the Legacy of Claude Nougaro

A lineup of twenty singers will come together on Sunday, September 8, on the iconic Place du Capitole in Toulouse for a free tribute concert honoring the legendary French artist Claude Nougaro, commemorating the 20th anniversary of his passing.

Among the diverse array of artists performing at the event are singer Bénabar, opera diva Natalie Dessay, and the popular pop-rock duo Cats On Trees. The concert, organized by the city of Toulouse, was curated by local singer Yvan Cujious, a devoted fan of Claude Nougaro who was entrusted with the artistic direction. The prestigious Orchestre National du Capitole will accompany the star-studded lineup of guests, under the direction of pianist Yvan Cassar.

The concert will feature a stellar lineup including Cali, Nolwenn Leroy, Ben L’Oncle Soul, Louis Chédid, Lombre, Pierre Guénard, Daoud, The Voice winner Anne Sila, opera singer Nicolas Courjal, jazz guitarist Louis Winsberg performing in a duo with Yvan Cujious, and many more. Additionally, local artists such as Jean-Pierre Mader, Art Mengo, Fabian Ordonez, and Mouss et Hakim will pay tribute by performing Nougaro’s iconic « Nougayork. » The renowned soprano Natalie Dessay will also take the stage to perform tracks from her recent tribute album dedicated to Claude Nougaro, in collaboration with Yvan Cassar.

A Commemorative Celebration

The city of Toulouse is organizing this grand free symphonic concert as a highlight of the Year of Nougaro, commemorating the eve of the artist’s birthday on September 8. Following the success of the concert at Place du Capitole during the Rugby World Cup, the city of Toulouse wanted to offer its residents another exceptional free concert in the heart of the city, paying homage to Claude Nougaro who once graced the same spot with his music.

Toulouse has been celebrating Nougaro since March 4, dedicating an entire season to the Toulouse-born artist, author, and performer, marked by a series of concerts and exhibitions.

A Timeless Legacy

Claude Nougaro, known for his unique blend of jazz, French chanson, and poetry, left an indelible mark on the French music scene. His iconic songs, such as « Armstrong » and « Nougayork, » continue to resonate with audiences today, showcasing his talent for storytelling and musical innovation.

The tribute concert in Toulouse serves as a fitting tribute to Nougaro’s enduring legacy, bringing together a diverse group of artists to celebrate his life and music. From contemporary pop sensations to seasoned opera singers, the lineup reflects the universal appeal and timeless quality of Nougaro’s work.

Remembering a Musical Icon

As fans gather on the Place du Capitole to honor Claude Nougaro, they will pay homage to a musical icon whose influence transcends generations. Nougaro’s poetic lyrics and soulful melodies captured the essence of French culture, earning him a permanent place in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

The tribute concert is not only a celebration of Nougaro’s music but also a reminder of the power of art to unite people and evoke emotions. Through his songs, Nougaro shared his passion for life, love, and the human experience, creating a lasting legacy that continues to inspire artists and audiences alike.

In conclusion, the tribute concert in Toulouse stands as a testament to Claude Nougaro’s enduring impact on the world of music and culture. By bringing together a diverse array of artists to honor his legacy, the concert pays homage to a true musical pioneer whose influence will continue to resonate for years to come.