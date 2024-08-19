Top Concerts Not to Miss at Sablé-sur-Sarthe Festival

The Baroque Music Festival of Sablé is set to take place from August 21 to 23, featuring over 10 concerts, including some free performances in public spaces. In partnership with France 3 Pays de la Loire, this event promises a unique immersion into the world of Baroque music.

From Heaven to Earth: A Unique Theme

The theme of this year’s Sablé-sur-Sarthe Baroque Music Festival is « From Heaven to Earth, » under the direction of Leonardo García Alarcón for the second consecutive year. Each year, the festival highlights various composers who have explored the connection between the divine and the earthly world through their music.

With a plethora of concerts curated by artistic director Laure Baert, France 3 Pays de la Loire has selected a few standout performances not to be missed during this edition!

Camrina Latina: Cappella Mediterranea

Cappella Mediterranea, led by Leonardo García-Alarcón, is an essential ensemble in the world of Baroque and classical music. With « Carmina Latina, » the group showcases Spanish and Portuguese composers who, after arriving in the New World, created rich and festive religious music, blending their influences with local traditions. Don’t miss their opening performance on Wednesday, August 21 at 9:30 PM on the Joël Le Theule Stage in Sablé-sur-Sarthe.

Rivals: ACTESIX

Ronan Khalil, of Franco-Lebanese origin, began his musical training singing in the Maîtrise de Bretagne before transitioning to the harpsichord at the Rennes Conservatory. Samuel Hengebaert, a versatile and passionate musician, is both a spaller and violist, performing with large ensembles worldwide. Together, they form the duo Les Rivals, showcasing the sounds of the shoulder cello, a rare instrument similar to the cello but played with a strap around the neck. Catch their performance on Thursday, August 22 at 11 AM at the Notre-Dame Chapel of the Music Academy of Liesse in Précigné.

Gli Incogniti: The World Upside Down

Founded in 2006 by Amandine Beyer, Gli Incogniti takes its name from the Accademia degli Incogniti, one of the most influential and avant-garde artistic and academic circles of the 17th century in Venice. Specializing in Baroque instrumental repertoire, the ensemble presents « The World Upside Down, » an exploration of Vivaldi’s concertos for multiple instruments, foreshadowing the birth of the symphony. Amandine Beyer and Gli Incogniti offer a burst of sounds on Thursday, August 22 on the Joël Le Theule Stage in Sablé-sur-Sarthe at 8:30 PM for an evening of contagious joy!

François Salque & Vincent Peirani: The Bach Project

Internationally renowned artists François Salque and Vincent Peirani come together for a unique collaboration in The Bach Project. Salque, a celebrated cellist and instructor at the Lausanne High School of Music, and Peirani, an accordionist who has redefined his instrument with an innovative approach, reinterpret the works of Johann Sebastian Bach. This musical fusion of cello and accordion combines classical and jazz elements in a faithful yet innovative interpretation. Experience The Bach Project on Friday, August 23 on Dom Guéranger Square in Sablé-sur-Sarthe, offering a unique opportunity to discover these two instruments in a new light in an exceptional setting (free concert).

Les Kapsber’girls: Sacred Women, Profane Women

Albane Imbs, a renowned Baroque lutenist, theorbo player, and guitarist, shines in prestigious ensembles like Le Concert des Nations, the Kapsberger Ensemble, and the Insula Orchestra. In 2015, she founded Les Kapsber’girls, an innovative ensemble exploring pre-Baroque and Baroque repertoires with remarkable freshness.

Their upcoming concert at the Sablé-sur-Sarthe Festival invites you to discover Italian female composers of the Seicento, such as Barbara Strozzi and Antonia Bembo. These often forgotten talents created remarkable works in a male-dominated world. With their energy and passion, Les Kapsber’girls pay tribute to these pioneers, offering a vibrant and emotional performance that celebrates their musical legacy. Experience this unique concert on Saturday, August 24 on Dom Guéranger Square in Sablé-sur-Sarthe (free concert).

Find the full festival lineup on the festival’s website.