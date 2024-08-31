**Top 20 Must-See Shows in September 2024 – Sors-tu? – Montreal and Quebec Cultural Events**

As September rolls around, it signals not just back to school for students but also the return of cultural events in Montreal and Quebec. The city’s venues are once again coming alive after a summer dominated by festivals like Palomosa, Envol & Macadam, and POP Montreal. Theatres are also gearing up to launch their new programming for the season. The cultural scene is buzzing, and the Sors-tu? team has curated a list of the top 20 must-see shows for you to catch this month.

**Week 1**

**1. Bikini Kill**

Wednesday, September 4th at Olympia

Bikini Kill, the iconic punk band from the 1990s and pioneers of the Riot Grrrl movement, is back in Montreal for their farewell tour. Known for their energetic music and feminist lyrics, Bikini Kill continues to inspire generations to fight against sexism and advocate for gender equality. Don’t miss this chance to see them live at Olympia on September 4th.

**2. St-Roch XP**

September 5th to 7th in Downtown Quebec City

St-Roch XP, a music and culinary festival, is back for its 7th edition from September 5th to 7th. With nearly 150 performances, including 135 free shows, the festival will feature artists like Paul Piché, TALK, Peter Peter, Galaxie, and VioleTT Pi. Whether you’re looking for established acts or emerging talents, St-Roch XP has something for everyone.

**3. Le Roy, la Rose et le Lou[p] (Free Show)**

Thursday, September 5th at UQAM

Catch the trio Le Roy, la Rose et le Lou[p] for a free show at UQAM as part of La Grande Rentrée. Composed of Ariane Roy, Lou-Adriane Cassidy, and Thierry Larose, this musical ensemble has been making waves in the festival circuit this summer. Don’t miss their final performance in Montreal at Place Pasteur on St-Denis.

**4. Daniel Bélanger**

September 5th, 6th, and 7th at MTelus

Daniel Bélanger returns to MTelus for another series of shows after the success of his latest album, Mercure. With a string of performances under his belt, including appearances at Festivent and Santa Teresa, Bélanger continues to captivate audiences with his music. Catch him live on September 5th, 6th, and 7th at MTelus.

**5. Palomosa Festival**

September 6th and 7th at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Experience the brand new electronic/R&B festival Palomosa at Parc Jean-Drapeau on September 6th and 7th. Brought to you by Multicolore, the festival features headliners Kali Uchis and Gesaffelstein, along with other artists like Jai Paul and Yves Tumor. Don’t miss this exciting addition to Montreal’s music scene.

These are just a few of the top shows happening in Montreal and Quebec this September. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming events and performances throughout the month. Get your tickets now and immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural scene of the city.