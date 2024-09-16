The renowned Italian pizza guide, 50 Top Pizza, unveiled its latest global ranking last night at the Teatro Mercadante in Naples. Surprisingly, the best pizza in the world is not found in its birthplace of Campania, but in New York City. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first time a non-Italian establishment has claimed the top spot since the guide’s inception in 2022.

Una Pizza Napoletana: A Slice of Perfection in the Big Apple

Located in the vibrant Lower East Side, Una Pizza Napoletana, owned by Anthony Mangieri, has risen to the pinnacle of the pizza world. Previously tied for first place in 2022 and second place in 2023, Una Pizza Napoletana has now secured the coveted title of the best pizza place in the world in 2024. Mangieri’s dedication to preserving the purest Neapolitan tradition in his toppings, using only the finest quality ingredients, has set his pizzeria apart from the rest.

According to 50 Top Pizza, Mangieri’s commitment to offering only six classic recipes on the menu, priced at around $25 each, sets him apart in a country where diverse toppings are the norm. This strict adherence to tradition and quality has earned Una Pizza Napoletana international acclaim and recognition. With no pineapple-topped pizzas in sight, Mangieri’s focus on simplicity and authenticity has resonated with pizza lovers worldwide.

A Global Perspective on Pizza Excellence

While Una Pizza Napoletana claims the top spot, the global pizza scene continues to evolve and diversify. The Pizza Bar on 38th in Tokyo secures its place in the top three, showcasing the international appeal and influence of this beloved dish. In France, IMperfetto in Puteaux, Hauts-de-Seine, has made significant strides, climbing ten spots to 43rd place in the global ranking. This demonstrates the growing recognition of French pizzerias on the world stage.

Notably, Giuseppe Cutraro of Peppe, who was a top contender in the 2022 ranking, has transitioned into the realm of best artisanal chains due to the expansion of his group. This shift reflects the dynamic nature of the pizza industry and the continuous pursuit of excellence by pizzerias worldwide.

A Diverse Landscape of Pizza Excellence

The 50 Top Pizza ranking encompasses a wide range of pizzerias from 29 countries, showcasing the global reach and cultural significance of this beloved dish. Italy leads the pack with 41 establishments featured, followed by the USA with 15 entries. Naples remains a stronghold of pizza excellence, with five pizzerias making the list, closely followed by New York, São Paulo, Milan, Rome, and Caserte.

The diversity of styles, flavors, and techniques showcased in the top 100 pizzerias highlights the rich tapestry of pizza culture around the world. From traditional Neapolitan pies to innovative creations, each establishment brings a unique perspective and culinary flair to the global pizza scene.

In conclusion, the recognition of Una Pizza Napoletana as the best pizza place in the world in 2024 signals a shift towards a more traditional and quality-focused approach to pizza-making. As pizzerias continue to push the boundaries of creativity and excellence, the global pizza landscape remains vibrant, diverse, and full of delicious possibilities. Whether you prefer a classic margherita or a bold new creation, there is a pizza out there for everyone to enjoy.