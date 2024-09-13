Surviving Near Drowning: Géraldine Maillet’s Tale of Survival and Redemption

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, Cyril Hanouna made his return to C8 with his entire team for another episode of “Touche pas à mon poste.” During the show, the panelist Géraldine Maillet opened up about a traumatic childhood experience that has stayed with her for years.

Despite the recent decision by the Arcom not to renew their frequency on TNT, Cyril Hanouna will continue to host “Touche pas à mon poste” every evening on C8 until 2025. For now, viewers can still enjoy the program without any changes. On that Thursday, the host and his team of panelists gathered around the table to discuss current events as well as personal stories. Géraldine Maillet took the opportunity to share a particularly poignant memory from her past.

“I too was saved.” As the team discussed Jon Bon Jovi’s heroic act of saving a woman from suicide, Géraldine Maillet revealed her own experience. “I was also saved, from drowning,” she recounted. “My mother saved me. It was incredible. It happened the day after a storm; I was sucked under by the water. My mother dove in, dug her nails into my back, and pulled me to safety,” she explained. Jean-Michel Maire also shared his own story of saving someone from drowning, recounting the time he rescued a person who had suffered a heart attack while swimming on the island of Yeu. “I saw her struggling in the water, then suddenly she disappeared beneath the surface. I wasn’t far away, and the water was shallow, so I was able to reach her easily. I pulled her out, and others came to administer CPR and first aid. Thankfully, she survived,” he concluded. Gilles Verdez admitted that he had not yet experienced such a situation but asserted that he would jump in to help if he ever saw someone in distress. Danielle Moreau added her own account of being saved by her aunt when she choked on a cheese crepe, a situation that had occurred to her multiple times. “She saved my life,” she stated.

