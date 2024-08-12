On Sunday night, as every week, Kareen Guiok Thuram invites you to watch the show « 66 minutes » on M6. Here is a preview of what you can expect to see starting at 5:40 pm on the channel, and later on replay and free streaming on 6Play.

One of the highlights of summer, especially in the south of France, is the beach huts. With around fifteen hundred of these establishments popping up along the coast every summer, they compete fiercely to attract tourists. In Nice, for example, there are fifteen private beaches along the Promenade des Anglais. Eden, a beach hut owner, recently managed to convince superstar DJ Bob Sinclar to perform at his establishment. In Sète, Elodie, another beach hut manager, stands out by organizing American-style weddings on her beach. However, this year, she faces the challenge of being in close proximity to other establishments due to coastal regulations.

Moving to Cape Cod, a peninsula south of Boston, it has become a secret refuge for wealthy Americans. Known for its association with the Kennedy family, Cape Cod offers beaches, whales, white sharks (Spielberg filmed « Jaws » at Martha’s Vineyard), waterfront homes that are now unaffordable, and upscale restaurants nestled in historic streets. French expatriates have found success in gastronomy and luxury real estate in this exclusive area.

In addition to these stories, « 66 Minutes: grand format » delves into current events with reports on crime, social phenomena, or international news events.

Stay tuned for the video excerpt to get a closer look at these intriguing stories and more. Don’t miss out on the latest updates and insights on the world around us as presented by Kareen Guiok Thuram on M6.