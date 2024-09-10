Strasbourg’s Famous Park Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Exciting Events

Strasbourg’s renowned Jardin des Deux Rives is gearing up to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a day of festivities scheduled for Saturday, September 14. The park, which spans both the French and German borders, has become a symbol of cross-border cooperation and harmony over the years. Let’s delve into the details of the upcoming anniversary program.

French Celebrations During the Day

In Strasbourg, a series of exciting events are lined up for the anniversary celebrations:

– 1:30 pm: Performance by the musical group Zagara

– 3:00 pm: Musical snack time

– 4:30 pm: Unique vegetable taming and showcasing spectacle by Andrée Kupp

– 5:30 pm: Parade of wheelbarrows with the Bal’us’trad brass band and stilt walkers

– 6:00 pm: Public auction conducted by Pierre Le Crieur and Sherley Freudenreich

Throughout the afternoon, wooden games will be available for visitors to enjoy. Additionally, there will be treasure hunts, bilingual guided tours of the park, and a printing workshop centered around nature. Stands from the green spaces and nature service will be set up, alongside others focusing on European and cross-border cooperation.

German Festivities in the Evening

The celebrations will transition to the German side of the park in Kehl from 7:00 pm onwards. The pathways will come alive with actors, jugglers, and musicians, creating a vibrant atmosphere for attendees. Various artistic performances will take place, allowing the public to wander freely and immerse themselves in the creative displays. Adding to the enchantment, large illuminated sculptures will be installed, casting a magical glow over the surroundings.

The Jardin des Deux Rives, since its inauguration in 2004, has stood as a testament to the unity and friendship between France and Germany. This 20th-anniversary celebration serves as a reminder of the park’s significance in promoting cultural exchange, environmental awareness, and international collaboration. Join in the festivities and experience the magic of this unique cross-border gem.