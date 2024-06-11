Apple Unveils Upcoming Films and Series on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is gearing up to celebrate its fifth anniversary in November, and Apple has revealed a sneak peek of the original programs coming to its streaming platform. From the return of hit series like Severance and Silo to the introduction of new star-studded films, there is a lot to look forward to.

The highly anticipated second season of Severance, delayed due to Hollywood strikes in 2023, is showcased in a teaser released by Apple. The series, created by Dan Erickson and executive produced by Ben Stiller, follows Mark Scout (played by Adam Scott) as he returns to Lemon Industries after a groundbreaking surgical operation.

Additionally, the teaser offers a glimpse of the second season of Silo, a successful sci-fi series on the platform starring Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins. Subscribers can also expect new seasons of Pachinko, Slow Horses, and Shrinking.

Apple’s presentation also previews upcoming films and series, including the miniseries « Presumed Innocent » starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the drama « The Voice of the Lake » with Natalie Portman, and the comedy « Bad Monkey » featuring Vince Vaughn. Other productions like « Fly Me To the Moon » and « Wolfs » with A-list actors like Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney are set to debut on the platform.

Overall, Apple TV+ continues to attract top talent for its original content, promising an exciting lineup for subscribers. These programs are included in the Canal+ subscription offer.