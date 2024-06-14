In today’s episode of Secret Story 2024, tensions ran high as confrontations, revelations, and a love triangle took center stage. The remaining contestants faced a challenging day as they navigated through the ongoing mystery to uncover the secret of the house, with Maxence and Perrine’s secret appearing to be more at risk than ever.

Additionally, a game of pairs introduced by the Voice provided an opportunity for the contestants to speak freely and put an end to the ambiguity surrounding the relationship between Maxence, Perrine, and Lou.

As the drama unfolded, viewers were left on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next twist in this captivating reality show.

