Sabrina Carpenter is accused of plagiarism for the cover of her latest album, Short n’ Sweet. The singer and actress, Sabrina Carpenter, announced the release of her sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, which is set to be released on August 23rd. This is great news for her fans, who are surely excited about her new music. However, there is a cloud hanging over the album release as Sabrina has been accused of plagiarism.

The album cover features a clear blue sky, a bare shoulder, and the imprint of a kiss. While these elements may seem simple, they have been enough to spark accusations of plagiarism against Sabrina Carpenter. According to NME, the resemblance between Sabrina’s album cover and a 2015 cover of Tiffany Collier photographed by Bruno Juminer is striking. It’s clear that Sabrina copied the photoshoot featuring the model Tiffany Collier.

While it’s true that inspiration can come from anywhere, it’s always important to give credit to the original source. Just like in school when you were asked to cite your sources to avoid plagiarism, the same applies in the professional world. Sabrina Carpenter failed to do so, and that’s exactly what she is being criticized for. Even if plagiarism is not always intentional, it is still a serious offense.

Sabrina Carpenter may need to rethink her album cover and opt for a different approach to avoid any further accusations of plagiarism. Perhaps a photoshoot in a different location with a different color scheme would be a better choice. Because as it stands, this situation is definitely « Bad for Business. » It’s important for artists to be mindful of their creative process and ensure that they are not infringing on the work of others.