Sabrina Carpenter’s New Song « Espresso »

Sabrina Carpenter, the talented singer and actress, has just released a new song called « Espresso. » This catchy tune is sure to get fans excited and dancing along.

The song features Sabrina’s signature vocals and upbeat sound, making it a perfect addition to any playlist. Fans of Sabrina Carpenter will not be disappointed with this new release.

« Espresso » is already receiving positive feedback from listeners, with many taking to social media to share their love for the song. It’s clear that Sabrina has another hit on her hands with this latest release.

In addition to her music career, Sabrina Carpenter is also known for her acting roles in various TV shows and movies. She has a dedicated fan base that continues to support her in all of her endeavors.

Overall, « Espresso » is a fun and energetic song that showcases Sabrina Carpenter’s talent as a musician. Fans can’t wait to see what she has in store next.