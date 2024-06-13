Rihanna Reveals Her Natural Hair in the Streets of New York

Rihanna, the famous singer, was spotted in the streets of New York on June 9, 2024, without wearing a wig, embracing her natural hair. This bold move comes as she launches a new line for her brand « Fenty. »

Known for her daring hair choices, Rihanna always surprises her fans with colorful wigs, long styles, bangs, and braids, setting trends in the process. However, this time, she decided to showcase her natural hair to the world.

Earlier on June 5, Rihanna had announced the release of her « Fenty Hair » line on Instagram. In a video featuring her with a short blonde haircut, the star introduced her products designed to strengthen and repair all hair types, something she believes is essential.

In her caption, the « Umbrella » singer expressed her love for changing hairstyles, stating, « You know how much changing my hair means to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural hair. » The products will be available starting June 13, and they are expected to be a hit among her fans.

What better way to promote hair care products than by embracing one’s natural hair? Rihanna understands this well. Wrapped in a brown fur coat and carrying a Vuitton bag, the singer flaunted her short curls in the streets of New York.

Rihanna’s recent public appearances have become fashion moments in their own right. From extravagant yet perfectly executed looks to the controversial « I’m retired » t-shirt she wore on June 6, the singer continues to spark discussions on social media.

Overall, Rihanna’s bold fashion choices and hair transformations continue to captivate audiences worldwide, cementing her status as a trendsetter in the music and fashion industries.