Netflix Resurrects a Tearjerker Classic for Viewers

Netflix has announced a major release for the upcoming season. A beloved classic will soon make its return to the streaming platform. But be warned, get your tissues ready!

There are certain films that grip your heart and never let go. Netflix knows this well and often hits the mark when it comes to adding classics to its catalog. So, when a popular film leaves the platform, they often strive to bring it back later so that the audience can enjoy it again or discover it for the first time. This is the case with an animated film that tugs at the heartstrings. Mark your calendars because we know when it will be making its comeback on Netflix.

A Ghibli Classic Makes its Way Back to Netflix

When we think of Ghibli, we generally think of Hayao Miyazaki, the genius behind classics such as « Spirited Away, » « Princess Mononoke, » or more recently, « Earwig and the Witch. » However, other talents have also made their mark within the Japanese animation studio, particularly its co-founder, Isao Takahata.

Isao Takahata, who passed away in 2018, directed « Grave of the Fireflies » (Hotaru no haka), based on a screenplay by Tōru Hara. Considered a classic of Japanese animation, this 1988 film is adapted from a semi-autobiographical novel by Akiyuki Nosaka. And it will be returning to Netflix on September 16, 2024.

The Story of « Grave of the Fireflies »

The Ghibli film is set in wartime Japan during World War II. It follows the daily lives of two children, Seita and Setsuko. Brother and sister, rejected by their aunt, they must survive on their own after their mother’s death in a bombing while their father is away at war.

It’s a poignant story that will be presented on Netflix, depicting a big brother’s struggles to shield his little sister from the ravages of war. Despite hunger, despite the cold, he tries his best to maintain a bubble of innocence around her.

« Grave of the Fireflies » is a family-friendly film, accessible to all ages. However, some themes surrounding loss and war may be challenging for younger viewers. Nevertheless, it is a major work of Japanese animation, often considered one of the most touching ever created. This fall, Netflix will provide the opportunity to discover or rediscover this timeless classic.

