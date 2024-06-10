preview-wwe-nxt-du-11-juin-2024

Exciting Updates from WWE NXT on June 11, 2024

• The aftermath of NXT Battleground continues as Trick Williams and Roxanne Perez retain their championship titles. Stay tuned for the latest developments post-PLE and check out the results of NXT Battleground.

• Je’Von Evans vs Shawn Spears

Following their altercation last week on NXT, these two wrestlers are set to face off in the ring.

• Michin vs Jaida Parker

After their intense Ladder Match at NXT Battleground, these two female wrestlers will go head-to-head in a singles match.

• Singapore Can Match: Dante Chen vs Lexis King

Following a backstage confrontation on NXT last week, these two will compete under the stipulation of a Singapore Can Match.

• Wendy Choo makes her return

The sleeping wrestler will be making her comeback to WWE NXT.

Broadcast Schedule:

USA Network / SN360: Tuesday night/Wednesday morning at 2:00 AM French time or 8:00 PM Montreal time (EST)

WWE Network: Wednesday night/Thursday morning

AB1 / ABXplore: Saturday at 7:10 PM French time

Feel free to join our Discord to discuss the show!

Photo credit: WWE