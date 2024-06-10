preview-wwe-nxt-du-11-juin-2024

Exciting Updates from WWE NXT on June 11, 2024
• The aftermath of NXT Battleground continues as Trick Williams and Roxanne Perez retain their championship titles. Stay tuned for the latest developments post-PLE and check out the results of NXT Battleground.
• Je’Von Evans vs Shawn Spears
Following their altercation last week on NXT, these two wrestlers are set to face off in the ring.
• Michin vs Jaida Parker
After their intense Ladder Match at NXT Battleground, these two female wrestlers will go head-to-head in a singles match.
• Singapore Can Match: Dante Chen vs Lexis King
Following a backstage confrontation on NXT last week, these two will compete under the stipulation of a Singapore Can Match.
• Wendy Choo makes her return
The sleeping wrestler will be making her comeback to WWE NXT.
Broadcast Schedule:
USA Network / SN360: Tuesday night/Wednesday morning at 2:00 AM French time or 8:00 PM Montreal time (EST)
WWE Network: Wednesday night/Thursday morning
AB1 / ABXplore: Saturday at 7:10 PM French time
