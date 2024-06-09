Pornic: Free Opera Screening at Saint-Gilles Theater

In a unique and cultural event, the Saint-Gilles Theater in Pornic will be hosting a free screening of the opera Tosca by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini. This initiative is part of a collaboration between the Pays de la Loire Region, Angers Nantes Opera, Radio France, and France Televisions. Following the successful screenings of Madame Butterfly in 2022 and L’Élixir d’amour in 2023, the opera houses of Angers Nantes and Rennes are coming together once again to bring this iconic opera to the audience.

Tosca, composed in 1900 in Rome, is a three-act opera that takes inspiration from Victorien Sardou’s play La Tosca, originally performed by Sarah Bernhardt. Set in 1800 Rome under French occupation, the story revolves around the renowned singer Floria Tosca, who, in a mix of love and political turmoil, suspects her lover of infidelity. With its blend of romance, action, and political intrigue, Tosca promises to be a captivating experience for all.

The screening of Tosca will take place on Saturday, June 8th, at 8:00 pm at the Saint-Gilles Theater on Rue de Verdun. The runtime of the screening is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, offering a mesmerizing evening for opera enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Admission is free but requires prior reservation through Billetweb to secure a seat.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Italian opera and experience the timeless beauty of Giacomo Puccini’s masterpiece, Tosca, right here in Pornic.

