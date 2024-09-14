Newlook Emerges Victorious in Exciting Quinté Race at ParisLongchamp

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Newlook claimed victory in the Quinté race at ParisLongchamp on September 12. The final standings saw Newlook (number 5) crossing the finish line first, followed by Dialla (number 16) in second place and Ganass (number 11) in third. The race, which took place on the 2,400-meter course at the prestigious hippodrome du bois de Boulogne, showcased the talent and potential of these incredible horses.

Family Lerner Celebrates Newlook’s Maiden Victory

The victory of Newlook in the Quinté race was a momentous occasion for the Lerner family, setting a positive tone ahead of the upcoming Prix Niel (Gr. II) where their champion Look de Vega will be competing. Trained by Yann Lerner, Newlook’s triumph marked his first win in a Quinté race, a significant milestone in his racing career. Speaking about the race, Yann Lerner expressed his delight at Newlook’s performance, highlighting the horse’s resilience and ability to overcome challenges on the track.

According to Yann Lerner, Newlook had faced difficulties in his previous outing at Clairefontaine, but the team’s patience and perseverance paid off as the horse delivered a stellar performance at ParisLongchamp. The victory not only showcased Newlook’s potential as a top contender in the racing world but also served as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Lerner team.

Exciting Race Highlights Talent of Competing Horses

The Quinté race at ParisLongchamp featured a competitive field of horses, each vying for the top spot on the podium. Dialla, ridden by Maxime Guyon, displayed impressive speed and agility, securing a commendable second-place finish. Despite narrowly missing out on a podium finish, Raybiya showed great determination and courage throughout the race, underlining her potential as a formidable competitor in future events.

Ganass, another standout performer in the race, demonstrated skill and tenacity as he battled his way to a third-place finish. The close competition among these talented horses added an extra layer of excitement to the event, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats until the very end. Villa des Arts and Stéphane Pasquier also delivered strong performances, showcasing the depth of talent present in the field.

Impressive Victory Sets Stage for Future Success

Newlook’s triumph in the Quinté race at ParisLongchamp not only secured his place in the annals of racing history but also laid the foundation for future successes on the track. The horse’s ability to overcome challenges and emerge victorious in a highly competitive field speaks volumes about his potential as a top contender in the racing world.

As the racing season progresses, all eyes will be on Newlook and his journey towards greatness. With the support of the Lerner family and the guidance of trainer Yann Lerner, Newlook is poised to achieve even greater heights in the world of horse racing. The victory at ParisLongchamp serves as a reminder of the talent and dedication required to succeed in this demanding sport, inspiring fans and enthusiasts alike to dream big and reach for the stars.