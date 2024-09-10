The cultural event of the season, “Opera en Direct,” is set to return on Saturday, October 5, 2024, to the Cathedral Square and throughout Normandy with a live broadcast of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera, “Aïda.” Following the triumphant success of “Carmen,” which attracted over 60,000 spectators in 2023, the fall of 2024 will be marked by another iconic masterpiece with impressive scenes: “Aïda” by Giuseppe Verdi.

Whether you find yourself in the heart of Rouen, in front of the majestic Cathedral, at a local cinema, or comfortably seated in your living room, this opera broadcast live from the Theater des Arts promises to immerse you in a vibrant epic of passion and drama. Launched in 2018, the “Opera en Direct” project aims to make opera more accessible in Normandy. Each cultural season opens with a performance of a major work from the repertoire, interpreted by contemporary artists.

Whether in a public or private setting, this event is an invitation to discover, together, the magic of opera, whether you are a seasoned enthusiast or a newcomer. Following remarkable performances such as “Butterfly,” “Il Trovatore,” or “The Barber of Seville,” this edition continues to uphold the tradition of sharing and discovery in Normandy.

Aïda, a masterpiece by Verdi, tells the intimate drama of a young woman, trapped by her refugee status and her impossible love for Radamès, an Egyptian officer. Faced with multiple challenges – the hostility of Amnéris, her romantic rival, the relentless pressure from her father, and the war between their people – Aïda remains true to her beliefs. Despite these trials, she chooses to follow a path dictated by love, preferring to die by Radamès’ side rather than live a life of solitude and resignation. Her choice highlights a vision of selfless love, where shared happiness transcends life itself.

In addition to this intimate drama, the opera unfolds in grand choral scenes, filled with martial marches and fiery speeches, showing how masses can be galvanized and drawn into brutal wars by music and warrior rhetoric. This manipulation of the crowd through music raises questions about our vulnerability to such impulses and how totalitarian regimes can exploit this momentum for their own ends.

### Act I:

Radamès is chosen to lead the Egyptian armies against Ethiopia, but his heart is drawn to Aïda, the Ethiopian slave. Aïda, torn between her love for Radamès and her loyalty to her country, faces a painful dilemma.

### Act II:

Amneris, jealous and concerned, interrogates Aïda and discovers her love for Radamès, revealing their rivalry. Meanwhile, Radamès returns triumphantly from war and is offered Amneris’ hand in reward.

### Act III:

Aïda, actually the daughter of the King of Ethiopia, is found by her father Amonasro, who begs her to betray Radamès to save their country. Aïda agrees to manipulate Radamès to obtain information about Egyptian military plans.

### Act IV:

After inadvertently betraying her country by speaking to Aïda, Radamès is sentenced to be buried alive. Aïda joins him in the tomb, and together, they face death by promising each other eternal love in a final farewell.

The spectacular and intimate staging is helmed by Philipp Himmelmann, promising a visually stunning experience. The performance will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Cathedral Square from 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm, including an intermission where attendees can explore the opera’s backstage.

Parking options include free parking at Boulingrin, P+R Mont-Riboudet, P+R Plaine de La Ronce – Isneauville, and Zénith – Avenue des Canadiens Grand-Quevilly. Paid parking is available at the Palace of Justice, Opera parking, Cathedral parking, City Hall parking, and Saint-Marc Square parking.

Don’t forget to bring a blanket and a folding chair for a comfortable viewing experience. Public transportation options include the Cathedral stop for T1, T2, T3, and the Republic stop for F1, F7, and line 11.

Experience the magic of opera with “Aïda” in Rouen and throughout Normandy this fall. Whether you’re a seasoned opera enthusiast or a newcomer, this performance promises to be a memorable and enchanting experience.