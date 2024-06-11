Comedian Guillaume Meurice Fired for Controversial Comments

The comedian Guillaume Meurice has been fired « for gross misconduct » by Radio France, after reiterating his controversial remarks about the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on France Inter on April 28. Meurice had previously referred to Netanyahu as « a sort of Nazi but without a foreskin. »

Meurice was suspended from the airwaves on May 2, five days after making the comments about Netanyahu, which he originally said on October 29, 2023. Despite the prosecutor stating that the offenses in question were not established, Radio France decided to terminate Meurice’s contract for his « obstinacy » and « repeated disloyalty. »

The decision to fire Meurice sparked a strike at France Inter on May 12. Following his dismissal, two other comedians from the show, Aymeric Lompret and Giedré, announced their departure in solidarity with their colleague.

The termination of Meurice’s contract has raised concerns about freedom of expression and has been criticized by various political figures and media personalities. The decision has also been seen as controversial in the lead-up to the upcoming legislative elections.

In response to his firing, Meurice thanked his supporters and expressed his gratitude for their solidarity. The aftermath of this incident has brought attention to the challenges faced by comedians and public figures in navigating sensitive topics in the media landscape.

