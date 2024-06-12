The Festival d’été de Québec (FEQ) has announced the lineup for its 2024 carte blanche evenings. This year, artists like Loud, Sarahmée, and Alexandra Stréliski will take the stage on July 8 at the Bell stage of the festival.

The following day, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Les Hay Babies, Klô Pelgag, and CRi will join Karkwa for a rock-filled evening. Since 2012, the FEQ has been offering the Bell Stage at the Plains of Abraham to a Quebec artist, giving them « carte blanche » to create the show they desire.

The artist entrusted with this evening has complete creative freedom. Past artists who have been given carte blanche include Vincent Vallières (2012), Les Trois Accords (2013), Louis-Jean Cormier (2014), Patrick Watson (2015), Coeur de Pirate and Fred Pellerin (2016), Les Cowboys Fringants and Lisa Leblanc (2017), Patrice Michaud (2018), Éric Lapointe (2019), Charlotte Cardin, Loud, and Half Moon Run (2022), Les Cowboys Fringants and Les Trois Accords (2023), and Alexandra Stréliski and Karkwa (2024).

The FEQ will take place from July 4 to 14, 2024 in Quebec City. Stay tuned for more updates and collaborations with artists like Guillaume Théroux for Noovo Info.