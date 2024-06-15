Kate Middleton once again left out by King Charles III! On Monday, June 17th, one of the most anticipated royal events of the year will take place. As every year, the Windsor Castle park hosts the sumptuous procession on the sidelines of the Order of the Garter celebration ceremony.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most prestigious chivalric order in Great Britain. This year, King Charles III, 75 years old, appointed two new people as members of the Order of the Garter. The British monarch appointed a Chancellor of the Order of the Garter – a first in history, and a new Master of the Horse. Unfortunately, he forgets to appoint his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

Charles III appoints a woman to a very high position within the Order. Charles III appointed Lady Manningham-Buller as the Chancellor of the Order. The King of England appoints the former director general of MI5 as the first female Chancellor of the Order of the Garter since the position was created in 1475, as reported by express.co.uk in their article on June 13, 2024.

The role of Chancellor is one of the highest titles within the Order and has been held by the Bishops of Salisbury and Oxford for nearly 500 years. Lady Manningham-Buller will succeed the Duke of Abercorn when he retires, as stated by the British media.

The Order of the Garter is celebrated every June. Charles III appointed two people in conjunction with the celebration.

Charles III: the King of England did not appoint Kate Middleton. The King of England appointed Conservative MP and former insurance broker Lord Ashton of Hyde as the Master of the Horse. The role, mainly ceremonial nowadays, involves leading the Royal Mews during State ceremonies, as reminded by express.co.uk.

Where some are unhappy is that once again, Charles III has not yet made Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William and heir to the throne, a member of the Order of the Garter. Referring to the appointment of the Chancellor of the Order of the Garter, the media also added: « this appointment comes as more and more calls have been made for the Princess of Wales to be made a member of the Order of the Garter. »