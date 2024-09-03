Julia Vignali and Kad Merad Gracing Mostra de Venise with their Love

Julia Vignali and Kad Merad made a stunning appearance at the Mostra de Venise on Monday, September 2nd. The couple attended the premiere of the film « Finalement, » directed by Claude Lelouch and starring Kad Merad. They radiated love and companionship on the red carpet of the event.

A Couple in the Height of Glamour

Julia Vignali and Kad Merad recently traveled to Italy to attend the Mostra de Venise, an event that brings together the biggest stars of cinema. On September 2nd, the TV host and the actor made a remarkable appearance at the premiere of « Finalement, » Claude Lelouch’s latest film in which Kad Merad stars. The couple, in addition to being elegant, appeared smiling and affectionate on the event’s red carpet. In front of the photographers, they exchanged smiles and tender gestures.

For the occasion, Kad Merad chose a chic and effective outfit, wearing a navy blue suit, a white shirt, and a matching bow tie. On the other hand, his wife opted for a very glamorous outfit with her long camel-colored flowing dress, cinched at the waist, highlighting her silhouette. To add a « wow » factor to the ensemble, the « Affaire Conclue » host wore oversized silver earrings, matching her belt. So chic!

Julia Vignali and Kad Merad Settled in Saône-et-Loire: « Good Citizens Well Integrated into the Village »

Julia Vignali, Kad Merad, and their children have chosen to live in a village in Saône-et-Loire, where they are renovating an old farmhouse. Their new home was carefully selected, as it was in the village of Mary where the couple exchanged vows in November 2022, in utmost privacy and with a small group of guests. The mayor of the village, Roger Burtin, expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming this star-studded family, stating, « I see them from time to time. They are good citizens well integrated into the village. »

The village, with less than 250 inhabitants, is located 15 km southeast of Montceau-les-Mines. Julia Vignali once shared, « When I was driving back from the south on the highway and saw the sign ‘Côte-Rôtie’, I found the hilly landscape magnificent. Then I saw that it was accessible from Paris by TGV in just an hour and twenty minutes. It’s ideal because I didn’t want the stress of long car journeys. » She added, « The Burgundians are as warm as they are respectful, and it suits us well because we value discretion. It’s no coincidence that we chose Saône-et-Loire and not Saint-Tropez! »

In conclusion, Julia Vignali and Kad Merad’s presence at the Mostra de Venise was a highlight, showcasing not only their impeccable style but also their genuine bond as a couple. Their choice to settle in Saône-et-Loire reflects their desire for a peaceful and authentic life, away from the hustle and bustle of the spotlight. The couple continues to charm audiences both on and off the screen, embodying elegance, grace, and love in every appearance.