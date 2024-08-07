Jennie Garth recently opened up about the loss of her Beverly Hills co-stars, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry. Shannen Doherty passed away on July 13th after battling cancer, making her the second cast member of Beverly Hills to die prematurely, following Luke Perry’s death from a stroke five years ago.

In a podcast called 90210MG, Jennie Garth, who played Kelly in the series, expressed her fears about losing her co-stars. She revealed, « I’m very scared with the death of Luke and now Shannen. I feel like, I don’t know, any one of us could go at any moment. This kind of feeling is… it’s scary. » On the other hand, her co-star Tori Spelling had a different reaction to Shannen Doherty’s passing. She shared, « I wasn’t scared at all when she died. I just felt sad. I felt sad for the second life she had started to have. I was really happy for her and I wanted so much for her to be able to live this new chapter. »

The tragic losses of Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry have raised concerns among fans and the cast about a possible curse looming over the Beverly Hills alumni. Some may wonder if the series is facing a similar fate to that of the cast of Glee, where several members have also passed away prematurely.

As the Beverly Hills cast mourns the loss of their beloved co-stars, they are hoping that the string of tragedies comes to an end. The memories of Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry will forever remain in the hearts of their friends and fans, and their legacies will continue to live on through their work in the entertainment industry.