Agnès Jaoui is a multi-talented artist, known for her work as an actress, director, and singer. She is currently starring in the film « Ma vie, ma gueule » directed by Sophie Fillières, which will be released on September 18th. In addition to her film projects, Jaoui has recently authored a book titled « La taille de nos seins » scheduled for release on September 11th by Grasset. Furthermore, she will be releasing an album titled « Attendre que le soleil revienne » on September 20th under Baboo Music, where she will collaborate with Francis Cabrel on a duet. The album is entirely in French, but Cabrel suggested a duet in Spanish, showcasing the diversity of their musical talents.

Jaoui’s busy schedule does not deter her from addressing the pressing issues of the day. When asked about the tragic events in Gaza where six hostages of the Hamas were found dead, Jaoui revealed a personal connection to the conflict. She disclosed that two members of her family were killed during the attacks on October 7th, three others were kidnapped, and one remains a hostage. She expressed the profound impact this has had on her family and the Israeli community at large, emphasizing the emotional toll and the need for time to process and channel the feelings of anger and despair into meaningful action.

In the aftermath of the tragic events, Jaoui commended the recent strike that saw 500,000 Israelis taking to the streets in protest. She believes it is crucial for people to voice their discontent and hold the government accountable for its actions, stating, « It is a good thing that people have spoken out, expressing how dangerous and criminal this government is towards both Palestinians and Israelis. » Jaoui’s willingness to speak out on political matters demonstrates her commitment to social justice and her desire to use her platform to effect positive change.

### A Cinematic Tribute to Sophie Fillières

In the film « Ma Vie Ma Gueule, » directed by the late Sophie Fillières, Jaoui pays tribute to the acclaimed filmmaker by embodying a character that mirrors Fillières herself. Jaoui recalls the collaborative process of working on the film, praising Fillières’ children for their meticulous editing that captured the essence of their mother’s vision. She describes the experience of stepping into Fillières’ shoes, quite literally, by wearing her clothes and jewelry on set, even returning her rings at the end of each day. This immersive approach allowed Jaoui to connect deeply with Fillières’ character and bring her unique perspective to life on screen.

Fillières was known for her distinctive writing style, characterized by what critics dubbed the « mot qui coince » or the word that sticks. Jaoui explains how she honored Fillières’ legacy by staying true to her script, refusing to alter a single punctuation mark. She praises Fillières’ language as witty and engaging, comparing the screenplay to a well-crafted novel that captivated her from the first read. Jaoui’s dedication to preserving Fillières’ voice on screen reflects her respect for the filmmaker’s artistic vision and commitment to honoring her memory through her performance.

### Finding Her Voice in Music

While Jaoui has excelled in various artistic endeavors, including acting and directing, her foray into the world of music presented a new challenge. Having trained in classical singing, Jaoui was accustomed to performing in languages like German and Italian, as French was considered more challenging due to the nuances of vocal expression. However, she discovered a newfound joy in singing in her native language, albeit after a period of adjustment. Jaoui acknowledges the complexity of conveying emotion and meaning in French but has embraced the opportunity to explore the musicality of her mother tongue.

Jaoui’s upcoming album, featuring collaborations with renowned artists like Francis Cabrel, showcases her versatility as a singer-songwriter. The decision to include a duet in Spanish highlights Jaoui’s willingness to push boundaries and experiment with different musical styles. By incorporating diverse languages and cultural influences into her music, Jaoui demonstrates her commitment to artistic exploration and creative expression. Her journey towards finding her voice in French music reflects a personal and artistic evolution that continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

### A Multifaceted Creative Visionary

Agnès Jaoui’s diverse talents and unwavering dedication to her craft have solidified her reputation as a multifaceted creative visionary. Whether she is captivating audiences on screen, penning thought-provoking literature, or enchanting listeners with her melodic voice, Jaoui’s artistic contributions resonate on a profound level. Her ability to navigate complex themes and emotions in her work demonstrates a depth of insight and sensitivity that sets her apart as a truly exceptional artist.

As she navigates the complexities of her personal and professional life, Jaoui remains committed to using her platform to amplify important voices and shed light on pressing issues. Her advocacy for social justice, coupled with her artistic integrity, positions her as a beacon of inspiration in the entertainment industry. Agnès Jaoui’s enduring legacy serves as a testament to the power of art to provoke thought, evoke emotion, and spark meaningful dialogue in a world that is constantly in flux.