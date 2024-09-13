HBO’s New Comedy Series “The Franchise” Mocks Marvel and DC Films

HBO’s streaming service, Max, has recently unveiled a first trailer and the launch date for a new comedy series that pokes fun at superhero films.

In Hollywood, some people have a great sense of humor about themselves. Warner Bros. Discovery, with HBO being part of the group, is set to release a new comedy series that parodies superhero films from Marvel and DC (the latter being produced by Warner). “The Franchise” is set to premiere on Max on October 7th, and its teaser reveals the chaotic behind-the-scenes story of a film production.

A Comedy Taking Shots at the MCU

If you enjoyed HBO comedies like “Veep” and “Avenue 5” that were known for their satire, then “The Franchise” is likely to be right up your alley. The series was created by Armando Iannucci (Veep) and Jon Brown (Succession), with Sam Mendes (Skyfall) directing the first episode. According to the official synopsis, “The Franchise” follows the team of an underdog franchise fighting for its place in the ruthless world of cinema.

The aim of the series is to shed light on the secret chaos that exists within superhero films. In essence, the show aims to explore how cinematic magic is created because “every failure has an origin story.” The cast includes Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Aya Cash (The Boys), Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Darren Goldstein (Sharper), and Isaac Powell (American Horror Story). Richard E. Grant (Saltburn) and Daniel Brühl (Becoming Karl Lagerfeld) also make appearances in recurring roles.

Max is rolling out several new shows this fall, with the release of “The Penguin,” a series spin-off from “The Batman,” premiering on September 20th, and the new comedy “The Franchise” hitting screens on October 7th. Following that will be the platform’s first original French production, “Une Amie dévouée,” on October 11th, starring Laure Calamy (Dix pour cent) and inspired by the investigative book “La Mythomane du Bataclan” by Alexandre Kauffmann.

Stay updated with all the latest news from The Numériques on Google News and on The Numériques WhatsApp channel.

Subheadings:

1. The Franchise: A Satirical Take on Superhero Films

2. The Creative Minds Behind the Series

3. Max’s Lineup for the Fall Season

This rewritten article is approximately 420 words long.