The annual Jonquilles Festival in Gérardmer will be extended to three days in 2025, taking place on the 4th, 5th, and 6th of April. This year’s event promises many new attractions, surprises, a special guest of honor, a parade, a concert, and a fireworks display. The full program can be found on the official website, with ticket sales opening on Monday, July 29, 2024. Be sure not to miss out on this exciting and vibrant celebration of nature and community in the beautiful town of Gérardmer.