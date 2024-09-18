Marina Carrère d’Encausse, the renowned French doctor and television presenter, recently opened up about her personal life in a candid interview with Jordan De Luxe on C8. As she embarks on a new journey hosting the radio show “Carnets de santé” on France Culture, Marina shared insights about her past marriage and the dynamics with her ex-husband’s new partner.

After spending 26 years hosting “Le Magazine de la Santé” on France 5, Marina Carrère d’Encausse transitioned to radio in September with her new program. During her appearance on Jordan De Luxe’s show, she delved into the complexities of her personal life following her divorce from Francis in 2020. She revealed the challenges faced by her ex-husband’s current partner in navigating their intertwined past. Marina expressed empathy towards her ex-husband’s new relationship, acknowledging the discomfort his partner may feel when their names are still associated in media coverage.

Despite addressing the strain on her ex-husband’s new relationship, Marina Carrère d’Encausse also reflected on her enduring friendship with fellow doctor and former colleague, Michel Cymes. The two have been close friends for over thirty years, having worked together on “Le Magazine de la Santé.” Marina dispelled rumors of a romantic entanglement between them, emphasizing the strength of their platonic bond and mutual respect for each other’s spouses.

Marina Carrère d’Encausse’s willingness to share personal anecdotes highlights her authenticity and transparency, shedding light on the complexities of relationships and friendships in the public eye. As she navigates new professional endeavors and reflects on past experiences, Marina’s candidness offers a glimpse into the multifaceted nature of her life beyond the television screen.