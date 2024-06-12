Françoise Hardy: A Secret Career Working with Emmanuel Macron and Julien Doré

Françoise Hardy, a well-known French singer, passed away at the age of 80 after battling cancer. Her son, Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sparking an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities alike. Hardy was a legendary figure in French music, known for songs like « Le temps de l’amour » and « Tous les garçons et les filles. » But beyond her music career, Hardy had a secret passion for astrology.

In the late 1970s, Hardy dabbled in astrology, taking courses and eventually working as an astrologer. She even wrote books on the subject, adding to her diverse body of work. Her interest in astrology led her to collaborate with singer Julien Doré on the song « BB Baleine » for his album « Bichon » in 2011. Doré recalled how their collaboration started with discussions about his astrological chart, showing Hardy’s unique approach to her craft.

Hardy’s talents as an astrologer also caught the attention of a prominent political figure: President Emmanuel Macron. In 2018, Hardy appeared on the show « Quotidien » to discuss her latest album, « Personne d’autre, » and shared insights about Macron’s astrological sign and planetary influences. Her observations added a new dimension to the public’s perception of the President, highlighting her expertise in the field.

As a Capricorn born in January, Hardy was known for her intellectual approach to life, often misunderstood as aloof. Her interest in astrology added a layer of complexity to her public persona, showcasing her multifaceted talents beyond the music industry. Despite her private nature, Hardy’s impact on French culture and music remains undeniable, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire artists and fans alike.

In conclusion, Françoise Hardy’s secret career in astrology sheds light on her creative spirit and passion for exploring diverse interests. Her collaborations with Julien Doré and insights into President Macron’s astrological chart demonstrate her unique perspective and lasting influence on French culture. As we mourn her passing, we celebrate her legacy as a pioneering artist and astrologer, whose contributions will be remembered for years to come.