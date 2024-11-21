Confession of a shopaholic: My habit began when I was young, circling everything from toys to small appliances to home furnishings in any catalogs I could find. As technology advanced, so did the ways I managed my wish lists – numerous online carts are waiting for me to make a decision. My time in architecture school and various design roles allowed me to hone this skill in a more productive way, studying materials to choose finishes and furniture within someone else’s budget. All that experience has prepared me to create gift guides featuring a diverse selection of items. So, let’s dream together and explore fantastical tabletops adorned with Kelly Wearstler’s Glassware or the luxurious upholstery on Steven Bukowski’s Doric Stool. Keep reading to discover the gifts that have caught my eye this holiday season.

Dune Glassware by Kelly Wearstler for SERAX \\\ à partir de 18$

Although we appreciate clean lines and simple shapes, these attributes also create opportunities for intentional moments of visual interest. This mouth-blown glassware, available in nine variations, exemplifies these principles with their timeless design and unique ribbed or rippled detailing at the widest part of the bowl. These glasses pair beautifully with ceramics featuring delicate surfaces and sharp edges.

Plissé Capsule Holder and Crusher by Michele De Lucchi for Alessi \\\ 105$ + 35$

For those looking to elevate their at-home coffee rituals with pod-based machines, consider adding this stylish accessory. Designed by an architect, these objects draw inspiration from pleated fabric forms in fashion, incorporating fluting on both product exteriors. Their sleek design is as practical as it is visually appealing, simplifying pod storage and recycling, as well as waste disposal.

Pi Book Ends by Alain van Havre for Industry West \\\ 179$

These sculptural bookends beautifully blend functionality with visually pleasing proportions. Each piece features a unique silhouette that transforms as soft arches converge into a rounded edge, creating a prism-like volume with a sloped top surface. The hand-finishing ensures that the organic nature of the wood is preserved.

Brass Clock by Daughter Manufacturing \\\ 800$

These wall-hanging clocks, made from solid spun brass, evoke the craftsmanship of a bygone era. The off-center rings and subtly tinted layers of epoxy soften the industrial aesthetic, resulting in a piece that is both sturdy and stylish. This clock is a perfect gift for those who appreciate handcrafted quality.

Lens Poise Table Lamp by Snelling Studio \\\ 1,392$

Crafted from white glass and hand-turned rosewood, this lamp celebrates pure geometry with contrasting materials and a dynamic symmetrical silhouette. Snelling Studio skillfully balances solid and void volumes to create a product that offers multiple expressions for onlookers.

Doric Stool by Steven Bukowski \\\ 1,470$

Based in Brooklyn, Steven Bukowski takes inspiration from classical elements in his design of the Doric Stool. The stool translates the column capital into a plush textile seat and the shaft into a base that features inverted fluting for a scalloped surface created by clustered legs. This walnut and velvet variation is a striking piece that blends tradition with modernity through whimsical design.

MoMA Exclusive Two-Way Side Table by Element de Base \\\ 195$

The MoMA Two-Way Side Table demonstrates that ultra-modern home furnishings can be simple yet visually impactful and playfully versatile. Design enthusiasts and students alike will appreciate its subversive, architectural qualities and its ability to be interpreted in multiple ways, much like reorienting a study model for a fresh perspective. This table effortlessly transforms from a side table to a bookshelf or a basic stand.

Sinuous Shopper Bag by Terrida \\\ 440$

Despite the rise in popularity of pickleball, tennis remains the dominant racket sport, offering accessories as another outlet to showcase prowess. This gym-turned-tote bag is available in vibrant colors, making it a personal statement for storing and traveling with your items, whether on or off the court.

Bookmark Bookscape by Trey Jones Studio \\\ 480$

Reading is essential, and having an oversized bookmark is a bold statement in a time where reading seems unconventional. This functional sculpture elegantly displays your books or magazines while serving as a conversation piece in any interior design scheme. Trey Jones Studio is at the forefront of a new subgenre of home furnishings.

Architettura Sussurrante by Alessandro Mendini – Limited Edition Art Print \\\ 53$

Originally released as an experimental vinyl album cover in 1983 by Milanese architect Alessandro Mendini, this geometric pattern has been reimagined by New York designer Lapo Belmestieri for a series of artful music ephemera, including limited-edition posters. The eccentric illustrations and vibrant color palettes pay homage to postmodernism.

