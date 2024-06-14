Gaetan made history on the show « 4 Mariages pour 1 Lune de Miel » by being the first groom to start the competition in place of his wife. Throughout the week, Gaetan, 34, will act as a judge and participate in the weddings of the three other contestants, Pamela, Veronique, and Jennifer, bringing a new dynamic to the show.

Gaetan and his partner, Geraldine, have been together for 4 years and share a love for winter sports. Their wedding theme revolves around love in the mountains, promising a lively and festive celebration. From a ceremony in a mountain chalet to a royal wedding with a kilt, glitter, and unicorns, the themes are unique and diverse, adding creativity to the special week.

The presence of Gaetan alongside the three brides brings a fresh perspective and camaraderie to the competition. The couples will be judged on their decorations, wedding attire, and the quality of their meals, all while striving to create an atmosphere that lives up to expectations.

Elodie Villemus, the wedding planner, will provide expert insight and assign scores to each aspect of the competition. On Friday, the couples will discover their scores, which will heavily influence the final outcome. The question remains: which couple will impress their competitors and the wedding professional to win an incredible honeymoon?

The show promises to be full of emotions, surprises, and intense moments as the couples navigate the challenges of the competition. Stay tuned to witness the journey of Gaetan, Pamela, Veronique, and Jennifer as they compete for the ultimate prize.