Flavie Flament, a well-known figure in the French audiovisual landscape, made headlines this summer with her announcement of joining France 2 to co-host the show Télématin alongside Julien Arnaud. This move marked a significant shift for Flament, who had been a pillar at TF1 until 2009. During an appearance on the show C à vous on France 5, she opened up about the reasons behind her departure from TF1.

Flavie Flament’s Career Evolution

Flavie Flament’s career trajectory has been marked by a willingness to follow her passions and embrace new challenges. As the morning show Télématin faced the departures of Thomas Sotto and Marie Portolano, France 2 had to restructure its team. Flament and Arnaud, a former stand-in for Gilles Bouleau on the TF1 evening news, stepped in to take the reins starting on September 16th. Their upcoming debut was discussed during their appearance on C à vous, where Flament shed light on her unexpected departure from TF1 in 2009.

The Long-Awaited Dream of Télématin

Seated alongside Arnaud and host Anne-Sophie Lemoine, Flament was questioned about her unconventional choice to host Télématin, a demanding show that requires early mornings and a strong work ethic. She revealed, “I had been dreaming of Télématin for 15 years because when I left TF1 15 years ago, the management at France Télévisions asked me the question, ‘If you could choose a show on our channels, what would you pick?'” Despite the plethora of options at France Télévisions, Flament’s answer was clear: “I said I wanted ‘Télématin,’ and everyone looked at me as if I were crazy. So, I patiently waited for 15 years.”

Reasons Behind Flavie Flament’s Departure from TF1

Lemoine probed further, questioning why Flament had chosen to leave TF1 at the height of its success. It is common for individuals to stay at a network that delivers top ratings, but for Flament, the situation was different. She expressed, “It was too much, it was a life, a career, an overexposure, something that had completely escaped me.” This overwhelming feeling of overexposure and the desire for a change in pace were key factors in her decision to leave TF1.

Today, with her new role on Télématin, Flament finds herself in a vastly different environment and appears to be thriving. She shared, “Fifteen years later, things are different, and it’s something I really wanted to do. Plus, I have the best partner, so honestly, everything is looking good.” Arnaud graciously acknowledged her compliment, adding, “It’s nice that she says that because when she accepted, she didn’t know it was me.” Flament concluded, “It was a pleasant surprise at the end of the summer. That’s what’s great.” Their partnership bodes well for a successful start to their new venture.

As Flament reflects on her past experiences and looks towards the future, her journey serves as a testament to the importance of following one’s passions and embracing change. Her transition from TF1 to France 2 represents a new chapter in her career, one that promises growth, fulfillment, and exciting opportunities. With her unwavering determination and enthusiasm, Flament continues to captivate audiences and inspire others in the ever-evolving world of television.