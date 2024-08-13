Film Festival at Ciné Rex: A Showcase of Independent Cinema in Paris

The Ciné Rex is hosting a special film festival showcasing independent cinema until September 1st. The festival, known as the Little Film Festival, will take place on August 21st, 26th, and 31st.

This festival is perfect for children as there will be two original and entertaining films shown, including the premiere of « Petits contes sous l’océan, » suitable for children aged 3 and above. The schedule at Ciné Rex includes « La Grande aventure de Non-Non » on Wednesday, August 21st at 5 pm and Monday, August 26th at 5 pm, as well as « Petits contes sous l’océan » on Saturday, August 31st at 4:30 pm.

The Little Films Festival features a selection of films labeled by the AFCAE and awarded at prestigious festivals. It aims to celebrate creativity and introduce children as young as 3 to culture and the arts. With films from around the world, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

This event is not only a fun and festive experience but also a great opportunity for families to come together and share a magical moment. So, mark your calendars and head to Ciné Rex for a unique cinematic experience that the whole family will love.