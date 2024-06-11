Exciting Music Festival Coming to Rueil-Malmaison in 2024!

Get ready for a day filled with music, performances, and theater throughout the city starting at 1:00 pm. It’s a great opportunity to discover new musicians, both amateurs and professionals.

**Day’s Schedule:**

**Libris Café – 15 Boulevard du Maréchal-Foch**

– **1:00 pm – 2:00 pm:** Musical Nap: Stories of Girls

Enjoy a lunch break with a selection of music while relaxing with a coffee on a deck chair.

**Château de la Petite Malmaison – 229 bis Avenue Napoléon Bonaparte**

– **3:00 pm – 9:00 pm:** Meeting Moments

Professional musicians, conservatory students, knowledgeable amateurs, and beginners come together to offer you beautiful musical moments in a whirlwind of music.

**Pavillon Vlaminck – Parc de l’Amitié 62 Boulevard Bellerive**

– **6:00 pm – 8:00 pm:** Artists from L’avant-Scène and Rueil Culture Loisirs

A concert featuring various genres of music: violins, pop rock, and contemporary music will accompany a blood donation drive organized by the Health Prevention Department and the French Blood Establishment.

**Parvis du foyer Agir – 10 Rue Guy-de-Maupassant**

– **7:00 pm – 11:30 pm:** Urban Harmonies Music Event

A unique and enriching experience for young people in the neighborhood celebrating the Music Festival while honoring Line Renaud’s musical legacy.

**Église Saint-Pierre Saint-Paul – Place de l’église**

– **7:30 pm – midnight:** Illuminations

Explore the illuminated interior of the church while enjoying a choral journey through the ages by two groups of adolescents and young students, O’Musica and Ultreïa choirs, under the direction of Marie Golhen.

**Micro-Folie – 24 Rue Gallieni**

– **6:30 pm – 8:30 pm:** Playlist curated by the team

Featuring the creations of Irène Drésel, an author-composer-performer of electronic music and the only woman to win a César for Best Original Music in 2023. (Entry fee: 5 euros)

**Around the Music Festival:**

– Wednesday, June 19 from 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm at Église Saint-Pierre Saint-Paul – Place de l’église: The Little Singers of Rueil, from kindergarten to parents, invite you to their music festival concert!

– Thursday, June 20 at 8:30 pm at Parvis de la Médiathèque and 9:15 pm at Place du 11 novembre 1945: The vocal group Accro d’Jazz gives you a taste of the Music Festival with American and French jazz standards.

– Saturday, June 22 from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm at Paroisse Sainte-Thérèse – 21 Avenue de Seine: The Sainte-Thérèse choir celebrates its fortieth anniversary with works by various composers.

