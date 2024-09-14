Feria des Vendanges à Nîmes: An Unforgettable Abrivado Opening Parade on Rue de la République with Manade Aubanel

The festive atmosphere of the Feria des Vendanges in Nîmes was kicked off in style with the exciting abrivado opening parade that took place on Rue de la République. On the evening of Friday, September 13, the street came alive with the first abrivado of the event, showcasing the skill and thrill of the manade Aubanel as they guided their spirited bulls through the bustling thoroughfare.

The spectacle drew a crowd eager to witness the traditional spectacle of the Camargue, where bulls are herded through the streets by skilled horsemen known as gardians. The manade Aubanel did not disappoint, with their bulls displaying a mix of playfulness and stubbornness as they navigated the urban environment. Some bulls proved reluctant to leave the safety of the livestock truck or return to it, adding an element of unpredictability to the parade.

Manade Aubanel: Masters of the Camargue Tradition

The manade Aubanel, a renowned breeder of Camargue bulls, demonstrated their expertise and passion for the region’s unique cultural heritage during the abrivado opening parade. With a history dating back generations, the Aubanel family has dedicated themselves to preserving the traditions of the Camargue, from raising and training bulls to participating in events like the Feria des Vendanges.

The sight of the manade Aubanel’s bulls charging down Rue de la République under the watchful eyes of the gardians captivated onlookers and participants alike. The bond between horse and rider was evident as they worked together to control the bulls and ensure the safety of the crowd. The skill and precision required to execute such a spectacle highlighted the dedication and mastery of the Camargue tradition that the manade Aubanel embodies.

An Unforgettable Experience for Participants and Spectators

For those brave enough to participate in the abrivado, the thrill of grasping the horns of a charging bull and riding alongside it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The cheers of the crowd and the adrenaline rush of the moment created a sense of camaraderie among the participants, who shared in the excitement of the event.

The abrivado opening parade on Rue de la République showcased the unique blend of tradition, skill, and excitement that defines the Feria des Vendanges in Nîmes. The manade Aubanel’s performance was a testament to the enduring allure of the Camargue culture and its ability to captivate audiences of all ages.

As the sun set on the first day of the Feria des Vendanges, the memory of the abrivado opening parade lingered in the minds of those who witnessed it. The sights and sounds of the Camargue tradition brought a sense of history and heritage to the streets of Nîmes, reminding all who were present of the enduring spirit of the region and the timeless appeal of its customs.

In conclusion, the abrivado opening parade on Rue de la République with the manade Aubanel was a thrilling and unforgettable experience that set the stage for a weekend of festivities and celebration at the Feria des Vendanges in Nîmes. The tradition and skill on display during the parade highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Camargue and left a lasting impression on all who attended.