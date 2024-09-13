Family-Friendly Activities in Lyon This Weekend (September 14-15, 2024)

As the abrupt transition in weather catches everyone off guard, with the disappearance of the Indian summer, it’s time to focus on the positive news of the week! Yes, I’m talking about our lineup of great activities to enjoy in Lyon with the family this weekend. The return of sweaters won’t stop us from making the most of the fantastic events to do with our kids in Lyon and its surroundings.

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Grand Braderie de la Croix-Rousse (Lyon 4) – for all ages

Get ready for a weekend of strolling and leisure in the heart of Croix-Rousse. The Grand Braderie is the perfect opportunity to find great deals, but it offers much more. You can enjoy themed streets, a batucada performance, and even an outdoor cinema session on Saturday night. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Join us on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 7pm, and it’s FREE.

Fall Festival at L’îloz’ Grand Parc Miribel Jonage (Meyzieu) – from age 3

A few days before the “D Day,” L’îloz transitions into autumn. For its 19th edition, the Fall Festival will welcome the new season with interactive and fun workshops, shows, and numerous activities for everyone to enjoy together.

Join us from 11am to 7pm, and it’s FREE.

Lunch and Creative Workshop at Gourmet Bar Lyon Confluence (Lyon 2) – from age 4

Gourmet Bar in Confluence invites families for a delicious and creative Saturday. In addition to enjoying lunch with a view of the Saône, you can take advantage of a creative space specially designed for children. Everyone can unleash their imagination while indulging in a meal. It’s a two-in-one formula that we love!

Join us from 12pm, with prices at €20 for adults (main course + dessert) and €20 for children (main course + workshop).

Workshop on Imaginary Futures at Macbar (Lyon 6) – from age 6

It’s never too late to imagine a different future. Take your kids with you to this workshop on imaginary futures, a space of endless possibilities. Created by Zoepolis and Arthropologia, it combines design and biodiversity to turn utopias into reality. It’s an ideal opportunity to share with our children, who often have great ideas!

Meet at the bar of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Lyon from 2pm to 5pm, with a pay-what-you-wish fee (starting from €0.50).

Croix-Rousse Night at Truffaut Montée des Carmélites (Lyon 1) – from age 3

The world of cinema takes over the former Truffaut college in the 1st arrondissement. For this Croix-Rousse night, outdoor screenings, as well as filming workshops, dubbing initiation, cinema quiz, and other surprises, will be offered. Remember to bring your blankets and cushions to fully enjoy this special night!

Join us from 4pm at the former Truffaut college (entrance through the Pilo hotel), and it’s FREE.

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Squirrel Festival at France Aventures Fort de Bron Park – from age 4

The France Aventures treetop park at Fort de Bron also celebrates the arrival of autumn with its Squirrel Festival. The park’s mascot will be present all weekend for animations and surprises between your tree-climbing adventures. Take on challenges and enjoy ground games also available in the park. Fuzz is waiting for you!

Join us on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 7pm, with prices starting from €13.

The 10th Anniversary of P’tits bonheurs des Champs in Brindas – for all ages

Head to Brindas for a birthday celebration. The Montplaisir farm will host the festivities for the 10th anniversary of the Au P’tit bonheur des champs store. The program includes a concert, farm visits, pony rides, sheepdog demonstrations, inflatable castle, and other surprises to enjoy with the family!

Join us from 12pm, and it’s FREE.

Éclats de Cirque Festival at the Town Hall Park of the 5th arrondissement (Lyon 5) – for all ages

The Éclats de Cirque festival organized by MJC Ménival – École de Cirque de Lyon returns this fall for a dose of circus arts. An artistic and festive event, it’s time to immerse yourself in the world of juggling, acrobatics, magic tricks, and other captivating performances with a great lineup of shows. You can even try out numerous discovery workshops for both kids and adults!

Join us from 10am to 7pm, and it’s FREE.

Second-Hand Planet Festival at Heat Lyon (Lyon 2) – for all ages

Welcome to the Second-Hand Planet! The Cité des Halles transforms into a recycling paradise, a vintage haven with a variety of stands and creators to inspire you to consume differently. There will also be workshops to educate the whole family on “how to help the planet.” During your Sunday stroll, step into the Cité.

Join us on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 8pm, FREE with registration before Friday (€2 on-site).

La Grande Côte en Solitaire Festival at the Esplanade de la Grande Côte and Amphitheater des Trois Gaules (Lyon 1) – from age 3

Circus, dance, theater, music – the solo festival La Grande Côte en Solitaire welcomes a host of artists performing solo to unveil their artistic universes. Check out the puppet show Cumulus for ages 2 and up, or the circus shows Kawan and Multiplex. Make your choices!

Join us on Saturday from 3pm to 10pm and Sunday from 3pm to 6:30pm, with varying ticket prices.

