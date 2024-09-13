**Exploring Nightlife in Yonne – Your Ultimate Guide to Independent Events in Yonne**

Yonne is a vibrant region in France that offers a diverse range of independent events for locals and tourists alike. From cultural gatherings to sporting tournaments, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s take a closer look at some of the exciting events happening in different towns and villages across Yonne.

**Avallon**

– **Réunion**: The association Alefa will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, September 13th at 6:15 pm at Hotel Gouvenain. This meeting is intended for individuals struggling with various addictions and their loved ones. For more information, contact 06 22 89 33 77.

– **Festi’santé**: A health forum will take place on Grande-Rue from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm on Saturday, September 21st. In addition, the mobility village will offer information booths, exhibitions, games, and bike rentals throughout the day.

– **Literary Breakfast**: The library will host a literary breakfast on Saturday, September 21st at 10:30 am.

– **Festivallon du Jazz**: On Friday, September 13th at 8 pm, the Silo Rouge will welcome the Miroir Trio jazz group. For more information, contact 03 86 46 39 97.

**Annay-la-Côte**

– **Concert**: The Grange will host a jazz concert featuring musicians Arnault Cuisinier, Lou Tavano, and Pierre Perchaud on Sunday, September 29th starting at 12 pm. Tickets are available starting at 10 euros.

**Auxerre**

– **Basketball Charity Event**: Two basketball enthusiasts are organizing a team tournament on Sunday, September 15th to benefit the Auxerre-Visé des Démunis association. The event will take place at the Arbre-Sec court starting at 12:30 pm. Participation fee is 5 euros per person. For more information, contact 07 61 67 23 78. Participants must be 16 years or older.

– **Clock Tower Tour**: The tourism office is offering new time slots from Tuesday, September 25th to Saturday, September 28th for visitors to explore the clock tower. Reservations can be made on the tourism office’s website: www.ot-auxerre.fr. Suitable for ages 3 and above.

– **Silex**: On Friday, September 13th, Silex will host a discovery and music evening. The event will start at 8 pm with a presentation of the new fall program, followed by a live concert by the Silex choir at 9 pm. For more information, contact 03 86 40 95 40.

– **Anniversary Celebration**: To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Wood’Coxerre association has planned two exciting days on Saturday, September 14th and Sunday, September 15th. The event will include an expo village starting at 9 am until midnight on Saturday, a parade of 400 legendary vehicles to Saint-Bris, concerts featuring The Mobs and Malatavern at 8 pm, and more. On Sunday, there will be a vintage car exhibition, tours in Auxerre, and awards for the ten most beautiful cars. The Tyl’in group will perform at 10:30 am, followed by the Silex fanfare at 12:30 pm. Food, drinks, and souvenirs will be available on-site.

**Angely**

– **Vide-Greniers**: The festival committee is organizing a garage sale on Sunday, September 15th on Charrons Street. Free spaces are available starting at 7 am. Refreshments and light meals will be available on-site.

– **Open House**: The duck farm will open its doors on Sunday, September 15th. Visitors can explore the duck, beef, and snail farms, join a 9 km hike starting from the church by the parent-teacher association, and enjoy an art exhibition from 10 am to 5 pm. Festive atmosphere with a fairground. Refreshments and meals will be available. For more information, contact 06 07 37 42 93.

**Argenteuil-sur-Armançon**

– **Concert**: Four Norwegian musicians will present a jazz concert titled “Norwegian Sound” on Saturday, September 14th at 5:30 pm at Saint-Dizier Church. Admission is free.

**Bussières**

– **Loto**: On Saturday, September 14th, a bingo event will be organized by the Les Amis du Patrimoine association at the annex of the community hall. Doors open at 6 pm. Refreshments and light meals will be available on-site. For more information, contact 06 33 03 04 87.

**Brienon-sur-Armançon**

– **Open House**: The music school will host an open house on Saturday, September 14th from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

– **Clothing Exchange**: The winter clothing, childcare, and sports gear exchange will take place on Saturday, September 14th from 9 am to 6 pm and Sunday, September 15th from 9 am to 5 pm at the community hall.

– **Pétanque Tournament**: The Firefighters’ Association will host a pétanque tournament on Saturday, September 14th at Jacques Sourdillat Stadium. Registration starts at 5 pm on-site, with the first throw at 6 pm. Entry fee is 10 euros per team. For more information, contact 07 86 28 74 62.

**Cerisiers**

– **Exhibition**: Annick Bohec-Vicente will showcase her paintings at the tourist office during the library’s opening hours. Free entry. For more information, contact 03 86 86 38 33.

– **Hiking**: The Rando Pleine Nature association is organizing a 10-11 km hike on Tuesday, September 17th starting from the stadium. For more information, contact 07 61 93 52 65.

**Cruzy-le-Châtel**

– **Conference**: Historian Alain Noël will give a lecture on Louise de Clermont, Lady of Maulnes at the municipal hall on Saturday, September 14th at 2:30 pm.

**Cheu**

– **From Planes to Birds**: The Les Ailes Florentinoises association invites the public to an exhibition on birds on Saturday, September 14th and Sunday, September 15th from 10 am to 6 pm. Free entry.

**Charny-Orée-de-Puisaye**

– **Loto**: The festival committee is organizing a bingo event on Friday, September 13th at the multipurpose hall with thirteen games, specials, and bingo. Doors open at 6:30 pm, games start at 8 pm. Refreshments and light meals will be available on-site. For more information, contact 07 66 63 19 82.

– **Belote Tournament**: The Amitiés et Loisirs association is hosting a belote tournament on Sunday, September 15th at 2 pm at the Villefranche-Saint-Phal community hall. For more information, contact 06 71 12 16 98.

– **Reading**: A reading titled “Behind the Door” will be organized by the Premier Baiser company on Saturday, September 14th from 7 to 9 pm and on Sunday, September 15th from 4 to 6 pm at the Grange Rouge in Saint-Martin-sur-Ouanne. Free admission. For more information, contact 06 22 76 74 77.

**Chevannes**

– **Miniature Train**: The Chevannes Modelists Association will operate its locomotives for the last time this season on Saturday, September 14th from 2 to 6 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 to 6 pm at the entrance of the town on D1 coming from Auxerre. Free entry.

**Crain**

– **Church Guided Tour**: The Heritage Preservation Association is offering a guided tour of Saint-Etienne Church on Saturday, September 21st from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.

**Chatel-Censoir**

– **Organ Concert**: On Sunday, September 15th at 4 pm at Saint-Potentien Church, young organist Récarède Fernandez will present his organ audition “Summer Epilogue.” Free entry.

– **Choir Concert**: The 22 singers of the Le Laostic vocal ensemble will perform on Sunday, September 15th at 4 pm at the Prieuré de Vausse. Tickets range from 8 to 12 euros.

**Dixmont**

– **Concert**: On Sunday, September 15th, the municipality and the Apped are hosting a concert featuring Jean-Claude Borelli, known as “The Golden Trumpet,” at 4 pm at the church. Admission is 28 euros.

**Etigny**

– **Semi-Nocturnal Hike**: The Youth and Friends Association is organizing a new edition of its semi-nocturnal hike on Saturday, September 21st. The event includes VTT (15 km, 25 km, family circuit) starting at 7 pm, a 12 km walk starting at 7:15 pm, and pétanque from 3 pm. Participation fee is 12 euros (with meals) or 5 euros without. Reservation for meals is required by Sunday, September 15th. For more information, contact 06 78 54 59 51.

**Escolives-Sainte-Camille**

– **Festive Day**: The Animation Committee is organizing a festive day on Saturday, September 14th at the town hall square. The event includes a petanque tournament in pairs starting at 2 pm (reservation required at 06 41 83 60 96), an aperitif concert with Taratafia at 7 pm, and blood sausage sale (reservation required at 06 87 39 50 32) at 7 pm.

**Flogny-la-Chapelle**

– **Closet Cleanout**: The Muguet Club is cleaning out its closets on Sunday, September 15th from 10 am to 5 pm in front of Léa-Raby Hall at 15 Grande Rue. Items for sale include books, games, haberdashery, and various objects. For more information, contact 06 88 89 02 97.

**Fontaines**

– **Vide-Greniers**: The Events Committee is organizing a garage sale at the sports field and an artisanal exhibition in the community hall on Sunday, September 15th from 7 am to 6 pm. No reservation required, free spaces available.

**Gigny**

– **Concert**: On Saturday, September 14th at 8 pm, the La Croisée des Villages association is hosting a concert with opera singer Margot Dutilleul at the washhouse. Free entry.

**Joigny**

– **Exhibition**: Artists Vivette Dimanche and François Lelièvre are showcasing their works until September 29th at Non-Lieu. Open on Friday from 2 to 7 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm and from 4 to 6 pm at 1 Place de la République.

– **Literature**: Au Saut du Livre bookstore invites readers on Friday, September 13th at 7:30 pm to vote for the Micheline Prize.

– **Art**: Sébastien Ronsse is exhibiting “The Emotion of Landscapes” until October 26th at Gallery L’App’Art on Gabriel Cortel Street. Open on Wednesday and Friday from 2:30 to 7 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 1:30 pm and from 2:30 to 7 pm. For more information, contact 07 83 99 01 17.

– **Associations Fair**: The associations fair will take place on Sunday, September 15th from 10 am to 6 pm at Place du 1er RVY and under the covered market.

**Lavau**

– **Belote**: The Joie de Vivre club is organizing a belote tournament on Sunday, September 15th at 2 pm at the village hall behind the town hall. Doors open at 1:15 pm. Entry fee is 10 euros. Refreshments and drinks will be available on-site. For more information, contact 06 50 37 03 23.

**Montholon**

– **Festival**: La Champvallonnaise is hosting its traditional harvest bonfire on Saturday, September 14th starting at 6 pm with a nighttime artisan market in Champvallon Park. Guet Wild musical group will entertain the crowd. Free entry.

– **Associations Day**: The Aillantais Community of Communes is organizing an associations day on Saturday, September 14th from 10 am to 6 pm outdoors and at the Aillant-sur-Tholon sports complex.

**Montillot**

– **Exhibition**: From September 14th to 29th, from 2 to 5 pm, artist Gilles Catelin is opening his studio at 31 Rue des Métiers for a sculpture and painting exhibition “Movements and Portraits.” For more information, contact 06 60 57 65 68.

**Migennes**

– **Exhibition**: Until October 19th, Chantal and Daniel Riout will exhibit their oils and sculptures at the tourism office. For more information, contact 03 86 80 03 70.

**Ouanne**

– **Vadanser**: The 50th Saint-André Fair will take place on Sunday, September 15th. The day includes a garage sale starting at 6 am, a parade of antique tractors at 10:30 am and 3 pm, equestrian shows at the Egland field at 11 am and 2 pm, and a second-hand saddle sale. There will also be an exhibition at Notre Dame Church, featuring a novelist and old photos, regional products, cattle and goat presentations, a parade of floats with a music theme by the Saint-Sauveur-en-Puisaye band at 3:30 pm. La Clef sous la note will perform a concert around 12:30 pm, followed by the Spam group in the late afternoon. The event will also feature fairground stands, apple juice making, face painting, and a children’s play area, as well as a meal at the community hall.

**Pont-sur-Yonne**

– **Associations Fair**: An associations fair will be held on Saturday, September 14th from 10 am to 6 pm at the sports complex and community hall (Rue Pierre Banry).

**Quarré-les-Tombes**

– **Game Night**: LudoQuarré association is organizing a board game night on Friday, September 27th at the game library from 6 to 9 pm. Free entry.

– **Book Fair**: The book fair will take place on Sunday, September 15th from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 to 6 pm.

**Sens**

– **Multisport Activities**: The city is offering adult multisport activities starting on Wednesday, September 18th.

– **Performance**: As part of Jean-François Spricigo’s exhibition “Always the Dawn,” the artist will present a performance titled “If the Storm Hears Us” on Friday, September 13th at 8:30 pm at the municipal theater (21, Boulevard de Garibaldi). Tickets range from 8 to 12 euros.

– **Prevention**: The CPTS Nord Yonne and the pediatric service of the hospital are hosting “September in Gold” on Saturday, September 14th from 11 am to 6 pm, aiming to raise awareness, provide information, and collect funds to fight pediatric cancers. The event includes activities for all ages, such as a superhero course, mini-tractor rides, laser combat, car rides, sensory course, face painting, and more. All proceeds and donations will be donated to the Gustave-Roussy Institute. The event will take place at Place de la République and in the courtyard of the Synodal Palace.

– **World Night**: On Friday, September 13th from 7 pm to midnight, a neighborhood event titled “World Night” will take place in front of the Chaillots community center (18, Rue Fenel). For more information, contact 03 86 65 02 94.

– **Comic Book Fair**: The comic book festival by the Blanc-Sec association is back on Saturday, September 14th and Sunday, September 15th after nine years for the fifteenth edition at the covered market mezzanine. David Etien, the guest of honor, will present the 10th volume of his series “Les Quatre de Baker Street.”

– **Motte du Ciar**: On Friday, September 20th at 6:30 pm, a conference titled “New Data on the Monumental Complex of Motte du Ciar, one of the Largest Gallo-Roman Sanctuaries” will be held in the Cerep premises.

– **Aquatic Center**: An aquatic evening is offered on Friday, September 13th at the Pierre Thoinot aquatic center from 5 to 8:30 pm. Participants must be 16 years or older and wear a swim cap. The entry fee is 6.30 euros. For more information, contact 03 86 65 03 72.

– **Library Exhibition**: Visitors are invited to explore marine environments through a playful exhibition from September 13th to October 30th from 2 to 6 pm at the Jean-Christophe Ruffin library (7 Rue René-Binet).

– **Concert**: For the Heritage Days, SOS Patrimoine Oublié is organizing a concert at the covered market on Sunday, September 22nd starting at 5:30 pm with the Grand Sénonais Harmony Orchestra. Free entry.

**Saint-Clément**

– **Bats Night**: In celebration of International Bat Night, the Grand-Sénonais Agglomeration is hosting a special evening at the Ballastière Park on Friday, September 13th starting at 5:30 pm, free and no registration required. The evening will continue with a conference at 6:30 pm by Océane Pailloncy from the agglomeration. If weather permits, an listening session is planned to discover the few species present.

**Saint-Florentin**

– **Exhibition**: The Florentinois Museum is showcasing a selection of works by Chantal Cano and Sylvain Courtellier, painters, until September 30th. Open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. Free entry.

– **Open House**: The ESF athletics is hosting an open house on Saturday, September 14th from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm at Jean Lancray Stadium.

– **Exhibition**: Mauricette Letupe is exhibiting her watercolors until October 2nd at the library. Open on Monday from 9 am to 12 pm and from