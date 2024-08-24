Exclusive Images of George Miller’s Version of Justice League Showcase Ugly Yet Epic Superheroes

Newly released images of one of the superheroes set to appear in George Miller’s Justice League Mortal have surfaced on social media, and they look as ugly as they do epic. The ill-fated project has long been a source of disappointment for DC Comics fans, as it promised to be a groundbreaking adaptation of the beloved Justice League characters. Originally conceived as an animated feature, then considered for stop-motion, before ultimately transitioning into a live-action film under the direction of the acclaimed Mad Max filmmaker, the project was poised to rival Marvel’s cinematic universe. However, despite initial excitement and anticipation, the film was ultimately shelved in 2007, just two years before its planned release in 2009.

The Justice League Mortal project boasted a star-studded cast, with Armie Hammer as Batman, Santiago Cabrera as Aquaman, Common as Green Lantern, Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, D.J. Cotrona as Superman, Adam Brody as Flash, and Hugh Keays-Byrne as Martian Manhunter. While some behind-the-scenes photos of the actors in costume had previously circulated online, the recent leak of images showcasing Hugh Keays-Byrne’s Martian Manhunter costume has reignited interest in the canceled project.

The images, provided by special effects makeup artist Antony McMullen, reveal Keays-Byrne in full Martian Manhunter regalia, complete with prosthetics and a ghastly greenish makeup that stays true to the character’s comic book origins. The actor sports striking red contact lenses and dons the classic Martian Manhunter costume, reminiscent of his first appearance in Detective Comics #225 from 1955.

In a now-deleted social media comment, McMullen described the photos as a nearly final version of the Martian Manhunter costume and makeup. He lamented the cancellation of the film, stating, « I just rediscovered these images from over 15 years ago on an old hard drive – the first and only complete makeup and latex foam costume test of Martian Manhunter on the late Hugh Keays-Byrne, as part of George Miller’s unfortunately unrealized project, Justice League Mortal. There were still some color adjustments and fine-tuning to be made, but unfortunately, this was the only test we were able to do before production was halted and never resumed. »

Martian Manhunter, a lesser-known character to mainstream audiences, possesses a range of superhuman abilities, including telepathy, shape-shifting, invisibility, and intangibility. The canceled Justice League Mortal project aimed to introduce a robust and formidable version of the character, emphasizing his imposing physical presence through the use of elaborate prosthetics. The project’s demise relegated Martian Manhunter to fleeting appearances in other DC adaptations, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and various television series, where the character failed to gain significant traction with viewers.

Despite the setback of Justice League Mortal, rumors persist of Martian Manhunter potentially appearing in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film, given the character’s historical significance as a founding member of the Justice League. Fans eagerly await the possibility of seeing the character redeemed in a new cinematic iteration, where his unique abilities and complex backstory can be fully explored.

In conclusion, while George Miller’s Justice League Mortal may never see the light of day, the exclusive images of Hugh Keays-Byrne as Martian Manhunter offer a tantalizing glimpse into what could have been a visually striking and ambitious superhero film. As fans continue to speculate about the future of DC’s cinematic universe, one thing remains certain – the allure of these larger-than-life characters will endure, captivating audiences for generations to come.