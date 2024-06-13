Courteney Cox, known for her role in the popular sitcom Friends, recently took a trip down memory lane by recreating a dance sequence from Bruce Springsteen’s iconic music video « Dancing in the Dark » on TikTok. The original video was released in 1984, featuring Courteney Cox as the female lead before her rise to fame on Friends.

In the TikTok video, Courteney Cox playfully participates in a trend where young internet users film their parents dancing « like in the 1980s » to the song « Smalltown Boy » by Bronski Beat. She cleverly captions the video with « Asking my mom to dance like it’s the 1980s, » pretending her daughter is filming as she busts out some dance moves to the music. She even removes her sweater to reveal the same T-shirt she wore in the original music video, perfectly capturing the essence of the iconic dance routine.

According to CNN, Courteney Cox was only 20 years old when she landed the role in Bruce Springsteen’s music video, which was directed by Brian de Palma. The video was shot during a live concert on Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. Tour in Saint Paul, Minnesota. In the video, she portrays a fan who catches the attention of the singer from the crowd and is invited on stage to dance alongside him.

Courteney Cox’s recreation of the dance sequence has sparked nostalgia among fans of the 1980s music scene and has been well-received on social media. Her playful tribute to the iconic music video showcases her enduring talent and charm, reminding viewers of her early career before her breakthrough role on Friends. As she effortlessly embodies the spirit of the 1980s, Courteney Cox continues to captivate audiences with her timeless appeal and infectious energy.