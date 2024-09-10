Following 18 years of love and partnership with Bixente Lizarazu, Claire Keim has established a rule that has been key to their successful relationship. Known not only for her acting prowess on television and in film but also for her enduring romance with Lizarazu since 2006, Keim’s story with the former footballer is grounded in the chemistry and camaraderie between the two stars, as well as a specific rule that the couple adheres to. This rule is openly acknowledged by both parties, highlighting their commitment to making their relationship work.

The Impact of a Life-Changing Encounter

For Claire Keim, some encounters have the power to completely transform one’s life, and her relationship with Bixente Lizarazu is a prime example of this. While the actress had previous relationships, including one with Frédéric Diefenthal between 1999 and 2001, it was Lizarazu who truly turned her world upside down, prompting her to reassess her views on motherhood. During an appearance on the “Grosses têtes” show on RTL a few years ago, Keim shared her profound realization:

“I immediately knew he was the one. I had no doubt, not for a moment. I had sworn I wouldn’t have children. Yet, when my man came along, having a child was a natural choice.”

Claire Keim and Bixente Lizarazu: A Relationship that Thrives

The bond between the former footballer and the actress is built on a strong foundation of alignment and mutual respect. In an interview with “Paris Match” a few years back, the forty-something Keim revealed that one of the secrets to their successful relationship lies in the space they give each other:

“We are fortunate to miss each other. We have no set habits, no daily routine, no monotony. It’s much harder to get tired of someone you miss all the time. We communicate a lot, we trust each other.”

“We don’t do everything together. I believe it’s important to maintain independence and separate professional life from personal life.”

This approach seems to work wonders for the couple, who welcomed a daughter in 2008. Additionally, Keim is well aware of Lizarazu’s dedication to sports, a trait he appreciates. Lizarazu shared:

“Sports are a necessity for me. When I’m injured, nothing feels right, even psychologically. I need to push myself, to expend energy, to release the abundance of energy I have. Sports are my balance, even though the competitive spirit is less prevalent now. It’s about achieving personal goals and enjoying sports activities with friends, followed by good meals after the effort.”

“My darling knew me as a professional footballer, and I’m fortunate that she accepts my sports addiction, which, although healthy, also consumes a lot of time.”

Allowing space and maintaining independence while not always doing everything together: this is the recipe for success for the couple formed by Bixente Lizarazu and Claire Keim. Here’s to hoping that their happiness endures for as long as they both wish!

