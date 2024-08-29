Charlotte de Turckheim and François Berléand are set to star in the upcoming film « Fêlés », directed by Christophe Duthuron. The movie also features a star-studded cast including Pierre Richard, Bernard Le Coq, Ricardo Lo Giudice, Fred Blin, Patrick de Valette, Matthieu Pillard, and Méliane Marcaggi. « Fêlés » is set in the Arc-en-ciel community center in Marmande, a place that provides support for ordinary individuals who have faced hardships in life. The members of this center come together to help each other navigate through their daily struggles. When the center faces the threat of closure, a wave of solidarity emerges to save this unique sanctuary.

The film promises to be a heartwarming tale of compassion, resilience, and the power of community. As the characters rally together to protect their safe haven, audiences can expect to be moved by the touching story of human connection and the strength that emerges in times of adversity.

In addition to his role in « Fêlés », François Berléand is also set to star alongside Sophie Marceau in « La Note », a play written and directed by Audrey Schebat. The production is scheduled to tour various cities in 2025, including Nantes, Caluire-et-Cuire, Thionville, Biarritz, Mérignac, Arcachon, and Carcassonne. Berléand’s versatility as an actor shines through in his diverse range of projects, showcasing his talent and ability to captivate audiences across different mediums.

Furthermore, Berléand’s upcoming projects include « C’est le monde à l’envers » by Nicolas Vanier and « La venue de l’avenir » by Cédric Klapisch. He has also recently completed filming for « Deux anges », the debut feature film by Vladimir Rodionov. With a busy schedule ahead, Berléand continues to prove himself as a versatile and dedicated actor in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Charlotte de Turckheim is gearing up for her role in the upcoming series « Ça, c’est Paris » on France 2. The series, helmed by director Marc Fitoussi and produced by industry veterans Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller, Stéphane Sperry, and Thierry Sorel, promises to offer viewers a glimpse into the vibrant and dynamic city of Paris. De Turckheim’s presence on screen is sure to captivate audiences with her charisma and talent.

In addition to her acting career, de Turckheim also runs a charming bed and breakfast in Eygalières, Provence, called Mas Notre-Dame, with her husband. Her passion for hospitality and connecting with people extends beyond the screen, showcasing her multifaceted talents and interests.

Alain Martin, the visionary behind the ASAM (Association du Sport Adapté Marmandais) and the Maison « Arc en ciel », plays a pivotal role in supporting individuals in need and fostering a sense of community. His dedication to creating inclusive spaces where people can come together underscores the importance of compassion and solidarity in today’s society.

As the release date for « Fêlés » approaches, anticipation is high for this poignant and uplifting film that celebrates the power of friendship, resilience, and the human spirit. With a talented cast led by Charlotte de Turckheim and François Berléand, audiences can look forward to a heartwarming cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact.

Charlotte de Turckheim and François Berléand: A Dynamic Duo

Charlotte de Turckheim and François Berléand’s on-screen chemistry and dynamic performances have captivated audiences for years. Their collaboration in « Fêlés » promises to be a highlight of their respective careers, showcasing their talent and versatility as actors. With a shared commitment to storytelling and portraying complex characters with depth and authenticity, de Turckheim and Berléand are poised to deliver a memorable performance that resonates with viewers on a profound level.

Exploring Themes of Community and Resilience

« Fêlés » delves into themes of community, resilience, and the innate human desire for connection and support. The film’s depiction of the Arc-en-ciel community center as a beacon of hope and solidarity underscores the importance of coming together in times of need. Through the characters’ shared experiences and unwavering determination to protect their sanctuary, « Fêlés » offers a powerful message of unity and empathy that is sure to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Looking Ahead: Exciting Projects and Collaborations

As Charlotte de Turckheim and François Berléand continue to expand their repertoire and take on new challenges, their dedication to their craft and passion for storytelling shines through in each project they undertake. With a string of exciting projects on the horizon, including « La Note » and « C’est le monde à l’envers », de Turckheim and Berléand’s star power shows no signs of dimming. Audiences can look forward to being entertained, moved, and inspired by their exceptional talent and commitment to their art.