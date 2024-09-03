**Celebrity Kids Start a New School Year: Ophélie Meunier, Faustine Bollaert… Heartwarming Moments Captured!**

As the school year begins, many children are heading back to school on September 2, 2024. Celebrities have taken the opportunity to capture this special day with adorable photos of their kids.

« Back to school for a new year, » journalist Laura Tenoudji announced on Monday, September 2, 2024. Like many other celebrities, the mother of Bianca and Milan shared pictures of her children’s return to school on her Instagram account. In the photos, you can see the little blonde head with her backpack, accompanied by her older brother. The 48-year-old journalist also wrote, « On this day of going back to school, we realize what we have and inevitably think of those who do not have this privilege… Happy back to school to all. »

On the television front, presenter Ophélie Meunier also posted pictures of the back-to-school moment. The mother of two little ones captioned her photos with, « Two big hugs for a little one and a big one. » Proudly displaying a big smile in the images, the host exuded joy. For Faustine Bollaert, the back-to-school moment was more challenging as her daughter started middle school. Feeling nostalgic, she shared a photo of her daughter’s plush toy. In the caption, she expressed, « I did it! I burst out laughing, I cuddled, I played music… We danced… She is so happy! » She added, « I realize how lucky I am to see her grow. »

**Emotional Rollercoaster: Celebrations, Nostalgia, and Worries**

Actress Rebecca Hampton wanted to commemorate her daughter Eléa’s first day of middle school in style. With a snapshot of her and her child, she wrote, « Probably the last time I can accompany her… Starting 6th grade. » On the other hand, Christophe Beaugrand-Gerin expressed concern. With a picture of his son on the way to school, he said, « Very good first day!!! Valentin was ‘very well-behaved.’ I fear it’s the calm before the storm. »

Elodie Gossuin, a mother of a large family, shared a video of her children on the first day of school. « Happy back to school to everyone, courage to parents for the emotions and organization, » she said. Before admitting, « I’m in full PLS mode… Another pack of tissues. » Miss France 2001 also revealed, « Here we go for 6th grade and Senior year, my babies. » She concluded, « Mom loves you. »

this article captures the mix of emotions experienced by celebrity parents as they send their children off to school for a new academic year. The photos reflect joy, nostalgia, and parental pride as these famous families navigate the milestone moments with their little ones.

**Conclusion**

The back-to-school season is a time filled with emotions for parents and children alike, regardless of their celebrity status. From the excitement of a new school year to the bittersweet moments of watching children grow up, these celebrities are no different from any other parents experiencing the milestones of their children’s lives. As they share their joy, pride, and occasional worries on social media, they connect with their fans on a relatable level, showing that when it comes to parenting, celebrities are just like us.