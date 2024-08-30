Celebrating Art: Segré Hosts its 19th Painting and Sculpture Competition

The association Tout art fer is on a mission to make art accessible to all. This year, they are hosting their 19th painting and sculpture competition on Saturday, August 31st, and Sunday, September 1st, 2024. The event will take place at Esplanade Antoine-Glémain in Segré, Maine-et-Loire.

Annie Paumier, a local artist who excels in both sculpture and painting, will be the guest of honor at this year’s competition. Alain Chrisostome, the president of Tout art fer, expressed his excitement about having Annie as the guest of honor, stating, « She ticks all the boxes. We have been thinking of her for several years. She has been instrumental in promoting art within Tout art fer, and she is a proud resident of Segré. »

One of the highlights of the competition is the annual race of the waiters, which always adds a fun element to the event. The competition features a nocturnal painting contest that kicks off at 8:30 pm with the theme centered around Segré. According to Alain Chrisostome, the sculpture contest will span over the two days, starting at 10 am on Saturday. Artists from all over the West of France, including regions like Bordeaux, are expected to participate in the event.

The results of the painting and sculpture competitions will be announced on Sunday at 5 pm. Colette Romann, the Deputy Mayor for Culture of Segré-en-Anjou-Bleu, will represent the town along with other locals. Following the announcement of the winners, the artworks will be put up for auction, giving attendees an opportunity to take home a piece of unique art.

In addition to the competitions, there will be a range of activities to engage visitors throughout the weekend. A market showcasing the work of around fifty artisans will be set up, offering a diverse selection of creations. Furthermore, a folk dance will be held on Saturday evening, with DamJann leading the festivities. The event is expected to draw around 400 attendees, and beginners need not worry as the dance instructor will guide them through the steps.

Various entertainment options, including live music, will be available to complement the painting and sculpture competitions. In past years, the CHIK and CHOK brass band entertained the crowds at the event. The lively atmosphere created by these performances adds to the overall experience of the weekend celebration.

One of the newer additions to the event lineup is the waiters’ race, which has quickly become a crowd favorite. The race will commence at 5 pm on Saturday at Esplanade Antoine-Glémain, where participants will navigate a 1.2 km course while balancing a tray, two cups, and half a bottle of water. The event is open to everyone, not just professional servers, and provides a fun and unique experience for all who participate.

The association will also host a flea market on Sunday, accompanied by musical performances to enhance the shopping experience. Organizers anticipate between 80 to 100 vendors, with registrations fluctuating based on weather conditions. Additionally, there will be children’s activities, including a painting contest with a free theme, to engage younger attendees and encourage creativity.

As the weekend approaches, excitement is building for the 19th edition of the painting and sculpture competition hosted by Tout art fer in Segré. The event promises to be a vibrant celebration of art, culture, and community, bringing together artists, locals, and visitors from near and far to appreciate the beauty and creativity on display. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of art and experience the magic of Segré’s artistic community.