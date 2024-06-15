From June 19, 2024 to July 27, 2024, a photography exhibition titled « Capturing Beauty » will be held at the Media Library located at 907 Rue du Professeur Blayac in Montpellier. This project is part of the residency program « La fabrique de l’Info » led by photojournalist Marielle Rossignol in 2024. The project is supported by the Pierresvives media library and funded by the DRAC Occitanie.

Marielle Rossignol collaborated with students from the UPE2A program at Lycée Léonard de Vinci for several weeks to produce this exhibition, which is focused on capturing the beauty that they see in their everyday lives. The exhibition offers a unique perspective on the daily lives of these young individuals in France.

There will be an opportunity to engage with the photographer and the students during an exchange session scheduled for Wednesday, June 19 at 4:00 PM at the Media Library. Visitors are encouraged to attend and interact with the young photographers to gain insight into their creative process and vision.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Wednesday, June 19, 2024, to Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the Media Library. Admission prices will be announced closer to the opening date, so be sure to stay updated on the event details.

Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty captured by these talented young photographers and gain a new perspective on everyday life in France. Join us at the Media Library from June 19 to July 27, 2024, for an enriching and inspiring experience.