Brad Pitt, the famous actor, will be making a comeback to the big screen with a new movie based on the world of Formula 1. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is set to be released in theaters on June 25, 2025, according to the American media outlet Variety.

Although the title of the movie, which is co-produced by F1 star Lewis Hamilton, has not been revealed yet, the storyline has. Brad Pitt will portray an aging driver who must deal with the rise of a young, promising driver played by Damson Idris within his struggling team, APXGP.

The filming of the movie had started in July 2023, with Brad Pitt and Damson Idris spotted at Silverstone before the British Grand Prix, capturing scenes on the iconic English circuit. However, the production was temporarily halted shortly after to support the strike of actors and screenwriters in the United States.

In addition to Brad Pitt, the star-studded cast includes Javier Bardem, Lewis Hamilton, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, and Will Merrick.

Fans of Formula 1 and Brad Pitt can look forward to an exciting movie that explores the dynamic world of racing and the challenges faced by both experienced and up-and-coming drivers. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated film set to hit theaters in 2025.