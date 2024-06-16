The Festival de l’Imaginaire – Battle of Worlds is back at the leisure city of Amnéville on June 15-16, 2024. This unique event, in partnership with France Bleu Lorraine, invites you to take part in a battle of worlds where fantastical universes (fairy, pirate, Venetian, steampunk, etc.) await you! It is a family-friendly event with a wide range of performances such as children’s stories, puppet shows, magic raptor shows, balloon sculptors, and musical entertainment. Throughout the festival, artisans including costume makers, leather craftsmen, jewelry designers, and ostrich breeders are also present to showcase their handmade products.

Don’t miss the costumed parades! A grand procession is scheduled for both days starting at 3 pm. The festival is completely free with exciting activities for everyone to enjoy. Here are some practical details:

– The Festival de l’Imaginaire – Battle of Worlds

– In partnership with France Bleu Lorraine

– Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 11 am to 9 pm and Sunday, June 16, 2024, from 10 am to 7 pm

– Location: the leisure city in Amnéville

– Free event

– Parking available on site

– 5 taverns set up at the venue and numerous restaurants nearby.

Caroline Platteau introduces us to the Festival de l’Imaginaire in an interview with Nicolas Bill. This festival promises to transport you to the intersection of different worlds, providing a unique and immersive experience for all attendees. With a diverse range of performances, activities, and artisans, there is something for everyone to enjoy at this exciting event in Amnéville. So mark your calendars for June 15-16, 2024, and come join the Battle of Worlds at the Festival de l’Imaginaire for a weekend of magic and wonder!