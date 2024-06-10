Avant les Européennes, la drôle de master class de Noé Debré et Xavier Lacaille, de la série “Parlement”

In the lead-up to the European elections on June 9th, what if we first elected the creator and lead actor of « Parlement »? At the « Télérama » series rendezvous on June 4th, they answered our questions and yours. Let’s take a look back.

How does one write, direct, and embody a series? Every two months, Télérama hosts those who create series for a master class on the creative process, in partnership with Série Series. Step by step, they narrate how stories and characters come to life, intersecting their imagination with the constraints of serial art. It’s a public discussion, balancing technicalities with intimacy.

It’s hard not to delve into politics when questioning the two pillars of « Parlement, » a dive into the backstage of EU institutions that is as documented as it is absurd. We begin by watching a few spots written and filmed by the team behind this comedy on France.tv to encourage citizens to vote.

But can a series truly impact society? How can one be funny on such a topic without simply disparaging the elected officials in Strasbourg and Brussels? What does it take to be allowed to set up cameras in the heart of the Parliament? Noé Debré and Xavier Lacaille thoroughly analyze their writing and acting process, as well as their collaboration in an art where going solo is rarely an option.

As guests of the Télérama series rendezvous organized with Série Series at the Le Monde group’s auditorium, Noé Debré and Xavier Lacaille shared a relaxed yet technical ninety-minute session on June 4th, concluding with a Q&A session with the audience.

In conclusion, the master class with Noé Debré and Xavier Lacaille provided insight into the creative process behind « Parlement, » highlighting the intersection of humor, politics, and societal impact. Their discussion shed light on the complexities of writing and acting in a series that navigates the corridors of the European Union with wit and wisdom.