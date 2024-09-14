# Astérix’s Banquets Combined in One Comic Book

In the spirit of conviviality that is characteristic of Asterix’s adventures, which traditionally end with a grand banquet, Editions Albert Rene has released a very special cookbook titled “Astérix – Les 40 Banquets.”

This comic book format brings together the iconic illustrations of the 40 banquets from the Asterix albums, accompanied by menus created by 40 renowned chefs who have contributed to the book. Chefs like Mohamed Cheikh, Omar Dhiab, Pierre Gagnaire, Gilles Goujon, Noëmie Honiat, Cyril Lignac, Julien Lemarié, Zohra Levacher, Thierry Marx, Anne-Sophie Pic, Jean-François Piège, Apollonia Poilâne, Jess Yang, and Robert Compagnon have all lent their culinary expertise to this unique project.

A total of 80 recipes that will tantalize your taste buds! Each chef presents a menu that may include an appetizer and a main course, a main course and a dessert, or even all three. The creations inspired by Asterix’s adventures include stuffed cabbage a la Asterix in the Goths, chestnut blinis with brocciu cream from Asterix in Corsica, grilled octopus with fava bean puree, pomegranate, and pistachio evoking Asterix in Spain, roasted pig’s shoulder with mandarins inspired by The Mansions of the Gods, vanilla flan with seasonal fruit marmalade from Asterix and the Banquet, or a chocolate thyme fondant recalling The Big Fight.

These recipes are designed to be easily achievable at home and are perfect for sharing with family and friends. The proceeds from sales, as well as the royalties for Anne Goscinny and Sylvie Uderzo, will be fully donated to Restos du Cœur. The book, spanning 96 pages, will be available in bookstores on September 18.

## A Special Anniversary Tribute to Astérix

On October 23, to celebrate the universe of Astérix created in 1959 by the legendary René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, Editions Albert Rene will launch a special anniversary box set, providing a deep dive into the creation process of the iconic album “Asterix the Gaul.”

This collector’s box set offers fans two volumes presented side by side: on the left, the complete typed script by René Goscinny, meticulously typed on a typewriter, and on the right, the 44 original drawings and inks by Albert Uderzo. This publication unveils the behind-the-scenes development of the comic book, with a limited print run totaling 208 pages.

The Astérix news extends beyond the realm of bookstores: from October 18 to January 5, Culturespaces and Editions Albert Rene are partnering to present “Astérix, the Immersive Journey” at the Atelier des Lumières in Paris.

Embark on an epic adventure alongside the indomitable Gauls, following Asterix, Obelix, and Dogmatix on their mission to rescue the druid Getafix, who has been captured by Julius Caesar. Traverse diverse landscapes, from the lush plains of Gaul to the arid expanses of Spain, the misty lands of Britain, and the mysterious pyramids of Egypt.

## Celebrating Astérix Across Various Platforms

On October 29, the Musée Grévin will unveil a dedicated alcove for Astérix, Obélix, and Dogmatix. Concurrently, Editions Albert Rene and La Poste are collaborating to offer a selection of five Asterix albums and merchandise in nearly 990 post offices throughout France. Enthusiasts can also purchase items like pens, mugs, and keychains. La Poste will provide a special Colissimo pouch to facilitate shipments.

The seventh volume of the comic book series “Dogmatix and the Indomitable Gauls,” titled “The Crossing of Lutetia,” enriches the series with three new adventures inspired by the second season of the animated series aired on France 4 and Okoos. In December, the Belgian Comic Strip Center in Brussels will inaugurate “Dogmatix and Co., the Great Story of a Small Dog,” the first exhibition entirely dedicated to this famous Gaulish dog, from its origins in “Asterix and the Banquet” to its own comic book and TV series.

As the Astérix universe continues to captivate audiences across various mediums, fans can immerse themselves in the timeless adventures of these beloved characters and celebrate the enduring legacy of René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. Whether through culinary delights, collector’s items, immersive experiences, or new comic book releases, Astérix remains a cultural phenomenon that continues to delight audiences of all ages.