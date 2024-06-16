Julien Courbet will host a new episode of the iconic M6 show « Capital » on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 9:05 p.m. The theme of this week’s episode will focus on fairs, festivals, and flea markets.

« Spring is here, and with it come fairs, flea markets, and festivals popping up all over France. While most villages attract a few hundred curious visitors, some events have become true institutions, drawing tens of thousands of people to usually peaceful towns, » M6 stated in a press release.

One of the highlights of the episode will be a look at Provins in Seine-et-Marne, which transforms into a medieval city for a weekend, attracting 100,000 visitors with knights, troubadours, fire breathers, and traditional artisans and merchants.

For those interested in livestock, gadgets, and more, Beaucroissant in Isère hosts the country’s largest agricultural fair, drawing 200,000 people over two days. Meanwhile, Amiens in Somme is home to a massive flea market with 2,000 vendors attracting buyers and sellers from all over France and beyond.

Join Julien Courbet and his team as they explore the world of fairs, festivals, and flea markets in small towns, uncovering the hidden gems and vibrant atmosphere of these events that bring life to the countryside. Don’t miss this exciting episode of « Capital » on M6 this Sunday at 9:05 p.m.