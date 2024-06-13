The 24 Hours of Le Mans is a legendary race that has captured the hearts of many over the years. Gérard de Cortanze, an avid writer and expert on the event, sheds light on the event’s tumultuous history in a recent interview.

Gérard de Cortanze, a renowned writer who won the Renaudot Prize in 2002 for his novel Assam, has penned a total of 90 books, with several dedicated to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Born in Paris to a family of racers, his works such as The Vice-Rois delve into the early days of motor racing, while The 24 Hours of Le Mans for Dummies and The Legend of the 24 Hours of Le Mans (Albin Michel) serve as essential references for the event, which is currently in its 92nd edition this weekend.

When asked about the enduring appeal of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Gérard de Cortanze explains that the race continues to fascinate due to its ability to reflect the changing society, from dark periods to brighter times. Each race is unique, with every driver and car contributing to the rich tapestry of the event. It is a world where everyone comes together – drivers, mechanics, officials, commentators, experts, and spectators – each with their own personal memories, sensations, and emotions tied to the 24-hour race. It is a timeless legend that is revitalized with each passing event.

The interview with Gérard de Cortanze provides valuable insights into the enduring legacy of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and highlights the profound impact it has had on the world of motorsport. As the event continues to evolve and adapt to new challenges, one thing remains constant – the unwavering passion and dedication of all those involved in making the race a success year after year.